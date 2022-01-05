igloocompany Honored with Innovation Award for Latest Keyless Access Product Solution

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--igloocompany, a Singapore-based smart access solutions provider, has been named a Consumer Electronics Show®(CES) 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its Retrofit Lock. The first mobile app-enabled smart lock that utilizes pogo pins, the Retrofit Lock fits over thumb turns and keys, so it can be retrofitted over existing configurations and works offline for enhanced reliability and security. igloocompany’s product was selected among a record 1,800 submissions for the 2022 CES Innovation Awards program and will be one of many of the company’s innovations on display at the upcoming CES exhibition in Las Vegas on January 5-8.

“Since our company’s inception in 2015, our team has taken on a pivotal role to create innovative and advanced keyless access solutions for smarter homes, rental and vacation properties, and enterprise verticals to improve efficiencies,” said Matthew Ng, chief product officer of igloocompany. “We’re honored that one of our products has been recognized with a CES 2022 Innovation Award, and we are eager to showcase and provide education about the scope of our solutions during CES."

In order to continue their commitment to leading innovation and accommodate for growth in the market, the igloocompany announced in late 2021 the establishment of an United States team, complete with regional field sales representatives, marketing support and an ever expanding distribution network.

“Since our first product launch, we’ve sold over 100,000 locks with 3.5 million accesses created in over 100 countries,” said Edgar Chin, chief commercial officer of igloocompany. “The recent establishment of our United States team is a testament of our continued commitment and goal to broaden access based on direct input from our customers. We look forward to growing our team in the US over the next couple months and continuing to address needs for secure access on a global scale.”

To learn about the CES 2022 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, visit CES.tech/innovation.

About igloocompany:

Founded by Anthony Chow and Kelvin Ho, igloocompany is a smart access company that develops, designs, and manufactures smart locks and lock boxes. Initially established under the name igloohome, the company set out to create “a world without keys,” quickly establishing partnerships with companies like Airbnb to provide solutions for single family homes and rental properties. The company and its team have grown to include an enterprise-focused vertical, iglooworks, which caters to large-scale access management. igloocompany is headquartered in Singapore with 100 employees with 13 regional offices worldwide. For more information and to learn more about igloocompany, visit https://www.igloocompany.co or follow them at facebook.com/igloohomeco.