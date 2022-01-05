Saranas® Awarded Multiple Purchasing Contracts with Large Healthcare Systems

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saranas announces today the closing of the company’s two largest Integrated Delivery Network (IDN) contracts and agreements signed to date: CommonSpirit Health and the Department of Defense.

CommonSpirit Health, encompassing all Catholic Health Initiative (CHI) and Dignity Health hospitals, has awarded Saranas a multi-year contract for the use of the Early Bird® Bleed Monitoring System through Premier’s Supply Chain Advisor platform. CommonSpirit Health represents 199 hospitals spread across 21 states nationwide. They are the country’s third largest IDN with approximately $30B in net patient revenue.

In addition, Saranas has been approved for a Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA) by the Department of Defense (DoD) for the use of the Early Bird. This agreement opens up access to the military hospital system which provides care to more than 10 million service members, military retirees, and their families. It encompasses 162 VA’s and 36 DoD hospitals, representing more than $60M in medical device spending per year.

Saranas’ Early Bird Bleed Monitoring System is the first and only FDA-approved device for real-time detection and monitoring of endovascular bleed complications. CommonSpirit Health hospitals and the military hospital system will now have access to this new, one-of-a-kind technology for bleed monitoring, replacing the current paradigm of waiting for symptoms to appear.

“The Early Bird’s ability to detect bleeds well ahead of complications is significant in helping to reduce intra-procedural and post-procedure complication risks, length of hospital stays, and overall healthcare costs, while greatly improving the patient experience,” said Saranas Vice President of Sales Frank Natale. “We are excited to work with the clinicians and administrators at CommonSpirit Health and the DoD following their decision to partner with Saranas, and we look forward to providing access to the Early Bird at many more hospitals.”

About the Early Bird Bleed Monitoring System

The Early Bird Bleed Monitoring System includes a bleed detection array with integrated electrodes in a fully functional vascular access sheath. The Early Bird is designed to measure changes in bioimpedance to detect and monitor bleeding from vessel injury during endovascular procedures, such as a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), hemodynamic support device placement, or other complex endovascular interventions, where the femoral artery or vein is used to obtain vascular access. Visual and audible indicators on the Early Bird notify the clinician of the onset and progression of bleeding events.

About Saranas

Saranas is a privately held Houston-based medical device company focused on improving patient outcomes through early detection and monitoring of internal bleeding complications. The company’s patented Early Bird Bleed Monitoring System for vascular access procedures enables physicians to mitigate downstream consequences by addressing bleeding complications immediately, improving patient outcomes and lowering healthcare costs. For more information, please visit www.saranas.com.