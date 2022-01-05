BAE Systems Awarded $137 Million Contract for Lifecycle Sustainment of U.S. Navy C5ISR Systems

BAE Systems has been awarded a five-year contract, worth up to $137 million, to provide lifecycle management and sustainment of the U.S. Navy’s C5ISR systems. (Photo: BAE Systems)

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BAE Systems has been awarded a five-year contract, worth up to $137 million, to provide lifecycle management and sustainment of the U.S. Navy’s command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems. Under this contract, awarded in November, the company will also train military personnel on how to operate the C5ISR systems.

“Our deep C5ISR sustainment experience, skilled workforce, and in-place resources positioned us well to recompete for this important work,” said Lisa Hand, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Integrated Defense Solutions. “With our deep mission understanding and dedicated experts, we continue to help our military customers adapt and maintain a tactical edge. Warfighters will benefit from high system availability and increased capability to solve complex problems.”

C5ISR systems are built, integrated, and networked to improve military operators’ and decision makers’ situational awareness. Integrated C5ISR systems are then fielded to military installations across the U.S. and abroad, where personnel are trained on how to leverage the systems’ full capabilities. As part of this contract, BAE Systems will provide post-fielding support and sustainment, including implementing various technical upgrades and cyber hardening; in-service engineering; and logistical support to end-users who are on-site at U.S. government facilities.

