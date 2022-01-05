Inszone Insurance Services Acquires Cabrera Insurance & Financial Services

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of benefits, personal, and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of Cabrera Insurance & Financial Services, providing the 7th acquisition in the state of Arizona for Inszone.

Cabrera Insurance & Financial Services was founded in 1999 in the Biltmore area of Phoenix, Arizona by Steve Cabrera. Through its 20 plus year run, the team at Cabrera Insurance & Financial Services have worked hard to provide top notch customers to all clients in Phoenix and surrounding areas. As a part of the acquisition, the Cabrera Insurance & Financial Services team will transition to work out of Inszone’s Tempe location.

“Arizona has been a great state for Inszone, and we are excited to continue growing and increasing our service offerings in all parts of the state,” said Norm Hudson, CEO of Inszone Insurance. “The team at Cabrera Insurance & Financial Services have done a great job of connecting and growing locally, and we are looking to continue their exemplary work under the Inszone Insurance brand.”

Inszone Insurance is expected to announce a number of important acquisitions in the upcoming months as it continues to build its national presence.

About Inszone:

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. With 22 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Missouri and Texas, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.

For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com