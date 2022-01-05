Aramark Healthcare Announces Strategic Partnership with Patient Engagement Advisors (PEA)

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a global leader in food and facilities management and uniforms, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Patient Engagement Advisors (PEA), whose technology platform connects patients with transition specialists to help them navigate social determinants of health issues and solve for patient needs that extend through post-discharge care.

“Adding post-discharge care services to our other capabilities, including foodservice, enables us to better serve an evolving healthcare industry by working in partnership with our clients to help reduce costly readmissions,” said Bart Kaericher, President and CEO of Aramark’s Healthcare group. “PEA’s management team, dedicated employees, and commitment to service supports our shared goal of helping patients on the path to regain health, and to aid healthcare administrators in better serving their communities during and after hospitalization.”

A high percentage of readmissions are related to patients not adhering to hospitalization discharge medication regimens, follow-up appointments, and nutrition specifications. PEA’s technology leverages onsite and virtual staff in coordination with a proprietary app to assist patients across the continuum of care. In addition to helping arrange follow up appointments, and medication and nutrition support, the service enables coordination of transportation needs and access to assistance and social programs available nationally throughout state and local communities.

“We are excited to join with Aramark and believe this is the right fit for our organization,” said Jeff L. Moreland, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Patient Engagement Advisors. “Now, with Aramark’s scale, we can offer increased value to our hospital and health system partners.”

Founded in 2008, PEA provides care navigation and population health services for large integrated healthcare systems and value-based risk organizations that are interested in growing and maintaining patient and consumer relationships for long term success, while achieving key performance metrics. The strategic partnership is a continuation of Aramark’s accelerated growth strategy to develop strategic relationships that will enhance the overall client and customer experience.

