908 Devices and U.S. Forest Service Announce Development Collaboration

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--908 Devices (NASDAQ: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, and the United States Forest Service (USFS), an agency of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), are collaborating on a research effort to extend the capabilities of the MX908 handheld device for rapid detection of toxic pesticides used in illegal marijuana grows on federal lands.

Drug traffickers plant marijuana in remote areas on U.S. federal lands, mainly in the Pacific Southwest, and use toxic and illegal pesticides to accelerate crop growth. USFS personnel currently have no safe and reliable method to conduct pesticide testing at the site of these illegal marijuana grows. They often must take samples from marijuana plants, soil and crop sprayers to a lab to confirm pesticide use, delaying safe site remediation for weeks and even months. The collaboration between USFS and 908 Devices is intended to expand the capability of the MX908 into this important category of toxic materials.

The MX908 is a handheld, battery-powered mass spectrometry device. Law enforcement, first responders and military personnel around the world use the MX908 to safely detect chemicals, explosives and priority drugs in seconds. Mass spectrometry, used in many labs, is the gold standard in analytical technology for trace identification of compounds.

“We’re pleased to partner with the U.S. Forest Service on this important initiative,” said Dr. Christopher D. Brown, CTO and co-founder, 908 Devices. “Our team is dedicated to providing users with simple devices that provide accurate answers in seconds, enabling them to take safe and appropriate action.”

According to a TODAY show broadcast, advocates estimate that California’s national forests are home to 80-85% of the country’s illegal marijuana grows. Drug traffickers reroute millions of gallons of water for these grows and have caused several large wildfires. Pesticides are used on the crops endangering wildlife, water supplies and people.

