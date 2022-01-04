The Vomela Companies adds Gillespie Graphics to its Transportation Group

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--St. Paul, Minnesota-based The Vomela Companies today announced that it has acquired the assets of Gillespie Graphics of Portland, Oregon. The acquired company will roll its operations into the Vomela Transportation Group division of Vomela.

Vomela President and CEO Mark Auth stated, “As a full-service provider of fleet, transit and OEM graphics, Gillespie’s capabilities align well with our current transportation offerings and strengthen our nationwide footprint.”

“Our strong, loyal customer base has added value to the Gillespie family brand for over 100 years,” stated Kerry Gillespie, Gillespie President and Owner. “We look to The Vomela Companies to continue providing the same service, along with the added benefits that can only be provided by a strong network like Vomela.”

Paul Graefen, Vomela Transportation Group, Vice President and General Manager added, “This is a natural fit; we service many of the same markets and work with many of the same vendors.”

The Vomela Companies

The Vomela Companies are a full-service specialty graphics provider capable of producing a wide variety of promotional, store décor, event, fleet, OEM, commercial, and transportation graphics. The company employs more than 1,400 people in 23 cities across the U.S. and Canada.