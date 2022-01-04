ADT Calgary Call-Centre Workers Join the United Steelworkers

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADT Security by TELUS call-centre workers in Calgary, have voted to join the United Steelworkers (USW) union.

After a majority of workers signed union cards to join the USW, an application to certify the union was filed with the Alberta Labour Relations Board in the early summer. In the fall, the labour board ordered a vote by employees, and a large majority of workers voted in favour of joining the union. The labour board counted the vote on Jan. 4, 2022.

“ We are proud to welcome these workers to the United Steelworkers in Western Canada,” said Stephen Hunt, USW Director for Western Canada and the Territories. “ Our union is proud to represent over 8,000 TELUS workers across the country, and we are ready to support the ADT workers as they negotiate a collective agreement that recognizes their vital contributions to the success of ADT and TELUS.”

The next steps for the workers will include electing a bargaining committee and negotiating their first collective agreement with the employer.

“ The USW has been great to work with, assisting us with our goal of organizing our call centre,” said a worker from ADT. “ I know the union believes in us, and they will be there to support us in our negotiations with TELUS. We look forward to becoming members of the Steelworkers and participating within our new union.”

Over 200 workers from the ADT Security Calgary call centre will join the USW.

“ This vote was successful because workers know that a union will make their workplace a better one,” said Pierre-Luc Dick, National Vice-President of USW Local 1944.

“ For too long, big corporations such as TELUS have been pursuing bottom-line profits over the people that work for them and taking advantage of their non-unionized workforce by not fairly rewarding the work that they do,” said Dick.

“ This victory not only belongs to the newly organized workers but also to the telecom sector workers in Canada. We are very happy and proud to welcome these new members into our ranks, and we will work together to ensure that they receive the respect and proper working conditions that they deserve.”

Workers interested in joining the USW can learn more about the benefits at www.betterworknow.ca.