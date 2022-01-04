Best’s Review Examines In-Person Conference Developments and Industry Innovations for 2022

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The January issue of Best’s Review looks at what worked for in-person events in 2021 and what organizers are doing to prepare for them in 2022 in the following articles:

The photo essay, “We Meet Again: Insurers Return to the Public Space,” shows the Wholesale & Specialty Insurance Association’s in-person Annual Marketplace last November, which drew its second-highest turnout ever.

In “Welcome Back: Conference Leaders See a Cautious Return to In-Person Events,” Risk and Insurance Management Society (RIMS) leaders discuss the success of the organization’s recent in-person event and what to expect for the upcoming RIMS annual conference in April. This article also includes a listing of popular insurance events for 2022.

Also included in the January issue:

Best's Review is AM Best's monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging insurance issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Full access to the complete content of Best's Review is available here.

