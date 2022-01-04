Midwest Vision Partners Announces Partnership With Retina Consultants of Michigan

CHICAGO & SOUTHFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Midwest Vision Partners (“MVP”) is excited to announce its partnership with Retina Consultants of Michigan (“RCM”). This represents MVP’s eighteenth partnership, broadening its network to over 125 providers and 60 locations and approximately 1,400 staff across Michigan and Ohio. MVP is a people-focused eye care management services organization committed to partnering with leading ophthalmologists and optometrists throughout the Midwest.

RCM has built a leading reputation providing medical and surgical retina care to patients in southeast Michigan for over 30 years. Their three locations in Metro Detroit are supported by ~60 staff members, and they have developed strong relationships with practices and providers across the region.

Dr. Joel Miller commented, "I am excited for our practice to announce this partnership with Midwest Vision Partners, an organization that shares the same focus on providing premier eye care to patients and delivers the support needed to enable our practice to continue to thrive. We look forward to our future together.”

Dr. Susan Malinowski added, “Our goal throughout this process was to identify the right partner, sharing the same commitment to patient care and proven ability to partner with other leading eye care providers and practices in the Midwest. MVP met both of those criteria, and the MVP team was transparent and collaborative throughout the partnership process.”

Jorge Lopez, MVP’s President and Chief Executive Officer, announced, “We are incredibly excited to be partnering with the fantastic providers and staff at Retina Consultants of Michigan. Their reputation and commitment to patient care in southeast Michigan precedes them. In partnership with RCM, we look forward to expanding our patients’ access to retina services across MVP.”

About Midwest Vision Partners

Headquartered in Chicago, Midwest Vision Partners’ mission is to provide world-class support to ophthalmologists and optometrists, enabling them to focus on improving patients’ vision to help people live their best lives. MVP is backed by Alpine Investors, a San Francisco-based PeopleFirstTM private equity firm focused primarily on software and services businesses. MVP is eager to provide the same growth opportunity for other eye care providers in the Midwest.

If you are interested in learning more about what Midwest Vision Partners can do for you, please contact Mike Heavener, Vice President of Strategy & Corporate Development, at mheavener@midwestvision.com.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine is a people-driven private equity firm committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in middle-market companies in the software and services industries. Alpine’s unique PeopleFirstTM programs place high-caliber executives and management teams into its portfolio companies, providing them with the strategic expertise and resources to grow their businesses. For more information, visit http://www.alpineinvestors.com/.