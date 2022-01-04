Texas Partners Bank partners with Legacy Mutual Mortgage

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Texas Partners Bank announced today a partnership in Legacy Mutual Mortgage (“Legacy”) with key executives of Legacy. The acquisition of the partnership interests of Legacy provides Texas Partners Bank, whose members include The Bank of San Antonio, The Bank of Austin, and Texas Hill Country Bank, with a comprehensive mortgage platform broadening the Bank’s reach and depth of service offerings. Southwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Texas Partners Bank.

“Legacy Mutual Mortgage brings a history of success and delivers on Texas Partners Bank’s commitment to building a best-in-class central Texas banking franchise,” said J. Bruce Bugg Jr., Executive Chairman of Texas Partners Bank and President and Chief Executive Officer of Southwest Bancshares, Inc., which owns Texas Partners Bank.

Legacy Mutual Mortgage is led by Chief Executive Officer, Dan Diepenhorst and President, Don Kalbacher. Legacy has a 17-year history of excellence in the mortgage industry with offices in all major Texas cities, as well as Nashville and Denver. Headquartered in San Antonio, 60% of their business is in the San Antonio/Austin corridor, which will allow for a powerful partnership in Texas Partners Bank’s footprint. In 2021, Legacy assisted over 7,200 families by closing $2.7 billion in home loans.

“Partnering with Texas Partners Bank is the next step in Legacy’s growth trajectory. Our loan officers will have the ability to partner with the bank to expand lending solutions to help our communities grow,” said Diepenhorst.

Texas Partners Bank has grown to over $2 billion in assets with financial centers throughout central Texas. The Bank of San Antonio has five locations in San Antonio, The Bank of Austin has two locations in Austin, and Texas Hill Country Bank has two locations in Kerrville, one in Bandera and one in Fredericksburg.

“Our focus on the Central Texas market area is enhanced by Legacy’s network of experienced loan officers—together, we will continue to expand our local relationships by offering robust and competitive banking and mortgage solutions,” said Brent Given, President and Chief Executive Officer of Texas Partners Bank. “We look forward to a strong 2022.”

Texas Partners Bank is a full-service bank offering comprehensive banking solutions to businesses and consumers. Founded in 2007 by local business and community leaders, the Bank currently has two subsidiaries, The Bank of San Antonio Insurance Group and Aspireon Wealth Advisors, further enhancing services for locally owned businesses. For more information, please visit Texas Partners Bank online at www.texaspartners.bank.

About Southwest Bancshares, Inc.

Southwest Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in San Antonio, Texas, which provides a broad range of financial services to its customers through its wholly owned subsidiary Texas Partners Bank, which operates in its San Antonio, Austin and Texas Hill Country markets as The Bank of San Antonio, The Bank of Austin and Texas Hill Country Bank, respectively. The principal executive office of Southwest Bancshares, Inc. is located at 1900 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, Texas 78213.