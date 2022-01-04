Mechanix Wear® Partners with LineDrive to Accelerate Industrial Sales Growth in the United States

VALENCIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mechanix Wear, the leader in high-performance hand protection, announced today that LineDrive will be its national sales agency in the commercial industrial sector. This multi-year partnership with LineDrive will help accelerate hand protection and fire-resistant apparel solutions for end users and distributors across the United States, improving access to quality personal protective equipment (PPE) that keeps workers safe.

LineDrive is the leading national industrial sales agency with a suite of technology-enabled services and solutions designed to achieve the utmost worker safety and facility productivity. The partnership complements Mechanix Wear’s current commercial industrial sales force, allowing for full coverage and accelerated safety solutions in manufacturing, commercial construction, energy, transportation, utilities & foundry applications. LineDrive will focus on growing and developing national and key account distribution partnerships, extending the reach of the coveted and innovative Mechanix Wear brand. This will include further expansion of Mechanix Wear’s fire-resistant apparel solutions following the company’s recent acquisition of Chicago Protective Apparel (CPA).

“As Mechanix Wear accelerates its commercial strategic plans in the United States and enhances its product portfolio for workers in the industrial, oil and gas, and mining markets, we are pleased to join forces with LineDrive,” said Michael Hale, CEO of Mechanix Wear. “Working in partnership with LineDrive, we are well-positioned to extend our reach and resources in the channel in a very structured way and fast-track growth into the future.”

“Adding a brand like Mechanix Wear to our solutions offering to improve workers’ hand protection, FR apparel and future safety innovation is a huge win for LineDrive, Mechanix Wear and ultimately the end customer base. The superior quality and innovation of Mechanix Wear allow our team to make a real difference in those many critical market verticals they specialize in,” said Bob Varzino, EVP of Sales and Marketing at LineDrive.

LineDrive will be a key growth engine for the launch of Mechanix Wear’s latest hand protection innovations such as: Mechanix Wear SpeedKnit™ (dipped knit glove line), Mechanix Wear Latex and Nitrile Disposables offerings, and Mechanix Wear Torch Welding Series offering, in addition to the recently acquired FR Apparel Line by CPA.

“We have a pipeline of continued innovation coming that will extend the Mechanix Wear brand beyond hand protection in the first quarter of 2022,” said Paul Harris, Mechanix Wear VP of Research & Development.

About Mechanix Wear®

Since the debut of the Original® work glove at the 1991 Daytona 500, Mechanix Wear has built a reputation as the leader in automotive, construction, industrial, and tactical hand protection. Our mission is to look beyond conventional ideas and continually innovate the most advanced gloves for working hands. The Tool That Fits Like a Glove®

More on Mechanix Wear

Online | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Instagram

About LineDrive

LineDrive is a privately owned, nationwide sales and marketing agency focused on increasing worker safety and facility productivity. Our business model is defined by industry leading innovation and consistent growth over the past 20 years. LineDrive is trusted industry and nationwide for Making Powerful Connections™! For more about LineDrive’s services and solutions please visit: https://www.linedriveu.com/how-we-can-help