FitXR Wants You to “Find Your Fit” in 2022!

New Class Formats

To keep things interesting and our members on their toes, we’ve introduced three new formats in Box. Vibe classes create an experience that is about the feel of the music and the flow of the class. In Velocity classes the music and class difficulty build together throughout finishing on a sweaty highnote. Knockout classes simulate a boxing match with a focus on defense and boxing techniques.

“We want to continue to drive our members, encouraging them to advance in their fitness goals,'' said Kelly Cosentino, Director of Fitness at FitXR. “For this reason we’re pumped to create these new Box class formats that will deliver a boutique fitness studio experience and get members further invested in classes from start to finish.”

Find Your Fit Training Program

FitXR is all about making fitness fun and accessible for all. With that at the core of all we do, we’re eager to launch the “Find Your Fit” training program, a four week, 12 class workout regimen curated by experts to help members discover the class style, coach and music they prefer to help them stay motivated and build more consistent habits to ultimately form healthier lifestyles. While the program officially launched on January 3, members can sign up at any time to receive weekly emails with their suggested fitness classes. The program will also include motivational tips and advice from the FitXR team and the chance to win prizes for sharing feedback.

Says Kelly, “I’m thrilled to give members structured guidance that will allow them to determine what works best for them individually. Fitness is not a sprint, it’s a marathon, and ultimately we want our members to adapt these habits for the long term. The ‘Find Your Fit’ program will help steer members to the coaches, style of classes and music genres that speak to them and keep them coming back.”

To help power this program, we have teamed up with Spinnin’ Records to provide heart-pumping tracks to push members even further, featuring hot singles from noted artists such as Timmy Trumpet, Lucas & Steve and Sam Feldt, and others.

“Removing barriers can make implementing new behaviors that much easier,” said Graham Betchart, one of the world’s leading mental performance coaches, author of Play Present: A Mental Skills Training Program for Basketball Players and FitXR partner. “FitXR is simplifying the process by breaking down the ‘getting started’ hurdle and establishing boundaries to help integrate fitness into one’s everyday lifestyle. The mindset of how we approach these kinds of experiences is everything - shift from I’m working out to lose weight to I’m working out because it feels good now. The end result is that you’ll see yourself performing better and experiencing more joy in the process.”

Meet Our New Coaches!

We’re psyched to welcome Elise, Billy and Adam to the FitXR squad!

Elise Fletcher is a vegan athlete and yogi who thrives on empowering women who feel like they don’t belong in the fitness space. When she was 20 years old, Elise lost 80 pounds on her own through exercise, eating disorder recovery and commitment to her mental health. Her personal journey is present in the way she coaches as she understands firsthand what it's like to fight and come out the other side victorious. Elise’s approach is to encourage us to shift from the impossible to “I’m possible.” Elise is based in NYC where she currently teaches cycling for SoulCycle, as well as yoga and strength classes for Vera Yoga.

Billy Davis has come a long way since his childhood days in Kansas. The son of visually impaired parents, Billy is no stranger to overcoming adversity. At 38, Billy lost his left leg (above the knee) in a motorcycle accident that nearly killed him. Thankfully, Billy recovered and pushed on to become a triathlete. He uses this life-altering experience when coaching as an example of what’s truly possible for both disabled and able-bodied people alike. Billy has trained and mentored his clients to various goals - from losing a few pounds to help get to a healthy BMI to preparing for Tough Mudders, Spartan Races, triathlons and even the New York City Marathon. Billy uses his personal journey to inspire others to reach their own greatness.

Adam Rosante is a sought-after strength, fitness and nutrition coach. He works with A-list actors, performers and athletes, getting them ready to dominate on the screen, stage and field. Adam is a best-selling author and is a member of the SHAPE magazine Board of Advisors. Adam is a Certified Nutritionist who founded Good Eats, a not-for-profit that feeds children and families in need. He also founded Project Strength, a not-for-profit organization with a mission to get children and families moving more. Adam is known for his coaching ability to translate complicated information into simple steps anyone can take to live a healthier, happier life.

Added Kelly, “It’s so important to add diverse coaches to our FitXR roster. We want our coaches to be relatable to all of our members. We’re seriously delighted to welcome Elise, Billy and Adam to the team and know that each will bring something new and special to FitXR classes.”

About FitXR

FitXR is an immersive virtual fitness club, merging VR with total body workouts designed by top fitness experts. Dedicated to making fitness more fun and accessible for everyone, FitXR offers workout classes within three distinct studios - Box, Dance and HIIT. FitXR is the only VR fitness app that provides a truly engaging, multiplayer experience with constantly refreshed content, classes and music. FitXR is creating group fitness for the future, transporting members to its virtual fitness studios where they can meet new people and workout together all from the comfort, safety and convenience of home. FitXR is available on the Oculus Quest.