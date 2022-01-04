Tokens.com to Host Decentraland’s Fashion Week

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) (“Tokens.com” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in Web 3.0 assets linked to the Metaverse, Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”), and Non-Fungible Tokens (“NFTs”) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Metaverse Group, has entered into a lease agreement with Decentraland to host its highly anticipated Fashion Week on its virtual property. The agreement allows Decentraland to develop Metaverse Group’s 116 parcel estate in the Fashion District, purchased in November 2021, with virtual towers, fashion tents and runways in preparation for the event.

The first of its kind virtual fashion event, being held March 24th to 27th, is expected to draw some of the biggest fashion brands in the world. Decentraland is partnering with Metaverse Group and UNXD to curate an exclusive fashion show experience featuring avatar models, catwalks, pop-up shops, after parties, and immersive experiences, connecting digital to physical fashion. The event aims to strengthen the fashion ecosystem in the metaverse, connecting communities, new designer brands and NFT projects.

“The metaverse is going to impact nearly every type of consumer technology including social media, gaming and fashion. Metaverse Group, our subsidiary, is at the forefront of this evolution. Our collaboration with Decentraland validates our thesis of becoming virtual landlords and being able to generate returns from our NFT properties through immersive experiences for users,” commented Tokens.com CEO, Andrew Kiguel.

The fashion show partner UNXD is a luxury curated crypto marketplace that recently launched the Dolce & Gabbana NFT collection “Collezuone Genesi”, which generated approximately $5.65 million in sales.

“We are excited to partner with Metaverse Group and Tokens.com on Fashion Week. Not only will this be the biggest event of its kind in Metaverse history, but this also validates the ability for Decentraland to create a fully functioning economy on an open virtual platform,” said Sam Hamilton, Decentraland’s Community and Events Lead.

A metaverse is an online world where people can work, play games and communicate in a virtual environment. Tech firms have implemented metaverse elements in popular games including Animal Crossing, Fortnite and Roblox. These elements include planning live events such as concerts, fashion shows, conferences, pitch competitions and tournaments where millions of players can interact from around the globe.

2021 was a landmark year for luxury brand giants such as Gucci, Burberry, and Louis Vuitton who entered the metaverse through their designer NFTs. Through Metaverse Group, Tokens.com will be further developing Fashion Street and bringing new opportunities for fashion brands to showcase new digital merchandise in the metaverse.

Tokens.com has also solidified its presence through the Tokens.com Tower, which is currently under construction in Decentraland’s Crypto Valley and will be complete in Q1 2022. The tower will host future crypto conferences and events. The tower will also have leases, and will rent out virtual spaces to other companies. Since announcing the Tokens.com Tower several parties have expressed interest in renting out the spaces.

About Decentraland

Decentraland is the first fully decentralized virtual world. Powered by DAO, which owns the most important smart contracts and assets of Decentraland. Decentraland is a software running on Ethereum that seeks to incentivize a global network of users to operate a shared virtual world. Decentraland users can buy and sell digital real estate, while exploring, interacting and playing games within this virtual world.

For further information please visit https://decentraland.org

About Metaverse Group

The Metaverse Group is a vertically integrated NFT based metaverse real estate company. The group, with its global headquarters in Decentraland’s Crypto Valley, also owns an eight figure real estate portfolio across many leading virtual worlds. The company intends to continue to purchase, develop and rent out its portfolio of real estate assets. Tokens.com, a publicly- traded company, is the majority owner of Metaverse Group.

For further information please visit https://metaversegroup.io

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that owns an inventory of Metaverse, DeFi and NFT based digital assets. Through a process called staking, Tokens.com’s inventory of crypto assets are used to earn additional tokens. In addition, Tokens.com is the majority owner of the Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first virtual real estate companies. Through its growing digital assets and NFTs, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Web 3.0.

For further information please visit Tokens.com

Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities at Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.