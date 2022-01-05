BALYO Signs a Strategic and Commercial Partnership with Bolloré Logistics

IVRY-SUR-SEINE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

BALYO (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for PEA-PME savings schemes) (Paris:BALYO), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling trucks, signs a partnership with Bolloré Logistics, one of the world's leading transport and logistics companies, to provide automated pallet movement in their warehouses in APAC.

The goal of this agreement is to foster a close cooperation to implement BALYO's robotic solutions in APAC and to support Bolloré Logistics towards operational excellence. This partnership is in line with the strategy of B.Lab - Bolloré Logistics’ innovation booster, to foster cooperation between different innovative players in the logistics sector on technology such as robotics, IoT and AI technologies. It will support B.Lab’s commitment to design value-creating supply chain solutions on different innovation fields, specifically on the warehouse automation and innovation domain.

To this end, BALYO's Singapore team will now be located in B.Lab Singapore and will benefit from Bolloré Logistics' facilities to further develop and market BALYO's solutions in the region. From this platform, BALYO benefits from a unique location to host customers or prospects and perform real-life demonstrations, improving the visibility of its technologies for commercialization in the APAC region.

By joining expertise and resources, Bolloré Logistics will benefit from BALYO's technological know-how in one of its main logistics centers in Asia-Pacific and will accelerate its transition to robotics applied to autonomous pallet movement.

This partnership has resulted in an initial order for a BALYO "VNA" robotic truck for Blue Hub, a 50,000 m² warehouse equipped with state-of-the-art automation technologies. Discussions are currently in progress between the two organizations for a first extension to Green Hub, another logistics site owned by Bolloré Logistics, for a reach truck robot. Following this trial phase, both parties intend to initiate short-term studies to select Bolloré Logistics sites in APAC that can be equipped with BALYO solutions.

Pascal Rialland, CEO and Chairman of BALYO, commented: « The signing of this partnership with Bolloré Logistics, a world leader in logistics and transportation, is a tremendous growth driver for BALYO. We are delighted to be able to support them in their automation initiative from their lab in Singapore. This leading international hub is a unique place where BALYO will be able to provide the added value of its robots for specific applications. We look forward to starting our partnership with the first installation in the Blue Hub before further deployments in APAC ».

Frederic Marcerou, Managing Director of Bolloré Logistics Singapore comments: « BALYO, with its expertise and technological know-hows, is a great strategic fit with Bolloré Logistics. Together, we can look forward to accelerating the integration of technologies in the supply chain industry and unlock growth synergies in the APAC region ».

Next BALYO financial press release: 2021 sales on January 27, 2022 after the market close.

About BALYO

Humans around the World deserve enriching, creative jobs. At BALYO, we believe that pallet movements in DC and manufacturing sites should be left to fully autonomous robots. To execute this ambition, BALYO transforms standard forklifts into intelligent robots thanks to its breakthrough Driven by Balyo™ technology. Our leading geo guidance navigation system enables robots to locate their position and navigate autonomously inside buildings - without the need for any additional infrastructure. To accelerate the material handling market conversion to autonomy, BALYO has entered into two global partnerships with KION (Linde Material Handling's parent company) and Hyster-Yale Group. A full range of globally available robots has been developed for virtually all traditional warehousing applications; Tractor, Pallet, Stackers, Reach and VNA-robots. BALYO and its subsidiaries in Boston and Singapore serve clients in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The company has been listed on EURONEXT since 2017 and its sales revenue reached €21.7 million in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.balyo.com/

About Bolloré Logistics

Bolloré Logistics is a major international supply chain operator and ranks among the world’s top ten transport and logistics groups with an integrated network of 600 agencies in 109 countries. Placing customers at the heart of its strategy, Bolloré Logistics is committed to designing innovative, robust and agile solutions. Through the reliable management of the entire supply chain, the company has developed a high level of resilience enabling it to control risks by securing transport plans through alternative options and to lead a continuous improvement policy over the long term while acting as an ethical and responsible player.www.bollore-logistics.com