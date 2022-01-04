Bodo and Xilinx Collaborate To Bring Python Simplicity to Large-Scale Media Processing

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bodo Inc. today announced a collaboration with Xilinx, Inc., including a Xilinx investment in Bodo, to further develop parallel computing technology that will simplify access to highly efficient media processing on FPGA-enabled clusters.

The move is designed to benefit developers of media workflows who, for the first time, will be able to write simple Python code yet access the highest levels of parallel performance available from FPGA clusters. The technology builds on Bodo’s recently announced HPC-style parallelization technology that leverages general-purpose CPUs and clusters to achieve extreme scale past 10,000 cores.

Today, media developers have to approach increased performance and scale by developing with underlying hardware in mind. This requires special skills, languages, code rewrites and tuning. Until now, high-level languages such as Python are not optimized for this type of computation. In fact, media, tabular, and semi-structured data processing each use different programming approaches and differing optimal hardware.

The collaboration to develop Bodo technology will allow media developers using Xilinx to develop in familiar languages like Python, yet take advantage of Bodo’s highly portable parallel computing architecture to simplify scaling, orchestrating and optimizing for underlying compute hardware efficiencies.

“Our portable parallel computing architecture allows enterprises to optimize software performance and scale but also adapt to the underlying hardware,” said Behzad Nasre, CEO Bodo. “By partnering with leaders like Xilinx, we will deliver automatic scaling for FPGA-enabled clusters, with Media Workflow being the first application. We’re both looking forward to offering our customers breakthrough simplicity and performance.”

“We see a lot of opportunity for turbocharging compute performance by maximizing FPGA unrivaled parallel processing capabilities,” said Sina Soltani, vice president of worldwide sales, Data Center Group at Xilinx. “We are excited to be working closely with Bodo to bring customers compute efficiencies on adaptive hardware, while delivering on the promise of breakthrough performance at a fraction of the power.”

About Bodo

Founded in 2019, Bodo.ai is an extreme-performance parallel compute platform for data analytics, scaling past 10,000 cores and petabytes of data with unprecedented efficiency and linear scaling. Leveraging unique automatic parallelization and the first inferential compiler, Bodo is helping F500 customers solve some of the world’s most massive data analysis problems. And doing so in a fraction of traditional time, complexity, and cost, all while leveraging the simplicity and flexibility of native Python. Developers can deploy Bodo on any infrastructure, from a laptop to a public cloud.