Mojo Vision Partners With Fitness Brands to Elevate Sports and Fitness Experience and Performance via Its Smart Contact Lens

SARATOGA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mojo Vision, the Invisible Computing Company, today announced strategic partnerships with leading sports and fitness brands to collaborate on next-generation user experiences that combine augmented reality, wearable technology and personal performance data. The companies will work together using Mojo's smart contact lens technology, Mojo Lens, to find unique ways to improve access to data and enhance athletes’ performance during sporting activities.

Through its ongoing consumer market analysis, Mojo Vision has identified an opportunity in the wearables market to deliver performance data and real-time stats to data-conscious athletes like runners, cyclists, gym users, golfers and more through Mojo Lens’ intuitive hands-free, eye-controlled user interface.

Strategic Partnerships

Mojo Vision is engaging in several strategic partnerships with fitness brands to address unmet performance data needs of athletes and sports enthusiasts. The company’s initial partnerships include: Adidas Running (running/training), Trailforks (cycling, hiking/outdoors), Wearable X (yoga), Slopes (snow sports) and 18Birdies (golf). Through these strategic partnerships and the market expertise the companies provide, Mojo Vision will explore additional smart contact lens interfaces and experiences to understand and improve the delivery of data for athletes of varying skill levels and abilities.

“We are making important progress in developing our smart contact lens technology, and we continue to research and identify new market potential for this groundbreaking platform. Our partnerships with these leading brands will give us valuable insights into user behavior in the sports and fitness market. The goal is for these collaborations to deliver athletes an entirely new form factor with performance data that is more accessible and useful in the moment,” said Steve Sinclair, SVP of Product and Marketing of Mojo Vision.

Recent research from the International Data Corporation (IDC) shows global wearables shipments grew 32.3% year-over-year from 2020 to 2021. This significant and sustained growth in the wearable tech market is led by companies that continue to refine and release fitness trackers, smartwatches, smartphone apps and other wearable devices aimed largely at bettering the user experience for sports and fitness enthusiasts. Yet, new data shows there may be a gap in the type of data and the accessibility of that data that athletes and fitness enthusiasts want.

In a new survey of over 1,300 athletes, Mojo Vision found that athletes very much rely on wearable data and are expressing a need for different ways for data to be delivered. The study showed that almost three out of four (74%) people usually or always use a wearable to track performance data during their workout or activity.

However, even though today’s athletes rely on wearable tech, there is a substantial appetite for devices that can better deliver access to real-time data about their performance — 83% of respondents said they would benefit from data in real-time or in-the-moment.

Additionally, half of respondents said that of the three times (before, during and after their workout) they receive performance data from their devices, in-the-moment or “During Data,” was the most valuable type.

Building a New Status Quo: During Data

In a data-centric world where consumers can track everything from calories to sleep patterns to same-day delivery, Mojo Vision’s research shows that athletes’ competitive nature fuels a need for new ways to access data that can give them an edge.

“Today’s wearable devices can be helpful to athletes, but they can also distract them from the focus of the activity; we think there’s a better way to deliver athletic performance data,” said David Hobbs, Senior Director of Product Management of Mojo Vision.

“Wearable innovation in existing form factors is starting to reach its limits. At Mojo, we're interested in better understanding what's still missing and how we can make that information accessible without disrupting someone's focus and flow during training — when it matters most."

Eighty-two percent (82%) of athletes in the survey said they look at or use their devices sometimes or often during their workout or activity. Yet taking your eyes and attention away from the world and putting them onto a screen can cause athletes to lose focus, slow down during their workout and even put them at risk of injury.

Bringing Invisible Computing to Sports and Fitness

Mojo Lens, backed by years of scientific research and numerous technology patents, overlays images, symbols and text on users’ natural field of vision without obstructing their view, restricting mobility or hindering social interactions. Mojo calls this experience Invisible Computing.

In addition to the sports and wearable tech market, Mojo is planning an early application of its product to help people struggling with vision impairment by using enhanced image overlays.

Mojo Vision is actively working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) through its Breakthrough Devices Program, a voluntary program designed to provide safe and timely access to medical devices that can help treat irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions.

Mojo Vision Announces Additional Funding

Mojo Vision also announced that it has raised an additional $45 million in its Series B-1 investment round in support of Mojo’s groundbreaking smart contact lens technology. The additional funding includes investments from Amazon Alexa Fund, PTC, Edge Investments, HiJoJo Partners, and others. Existing investors NEA, Liberty Global Ventures, Advantech Capital, AME Cloud Ventures, Dolby Family Ventures, Motorola Solutions and Open Field Capital have also participated. These new investments bring Mojo Vision’s total funding to date to $205 million.

Learn more about Mojo Vision online at https://mojo.vision.

About Mojo Vision

Mojo Vision is the Invisible Computing Company, dedicated to developing products and platforms that re-imagine the intersection of ideas, information and people. Instead of being tethered to devices that are increasingly a distraction in many aspects of our lives, Mojo envisions delivering information and knowledge that is immediate, but without the disruption of traditional devices. Mojo is inventing the future of computing – Invisible Computing – which imagines a world where information is there when you need it, technology fades away, and you can freely connect with others in a more meaningful and confident way. Founded by technology experts with decades of experience developing pioneering products and platforms and backed by some of the world’s leading technology investors, Mojo believes the future is invisible. Mojo Vision is based in Saratoga, CA.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to the technical, operational and financial benefits of Mojo Vision’s solution. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Mojo Lens is still in the research and development phase and is not available for sale anywhere in the world.

Mojo Vision Strategic Partner Descriptions