Rob Cohen Named CEO at Bamboo Health

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bamboo Health™, formerly Appriss Health and PatientPing, a healthcare technology solutions company focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care, today announced that Rob Cohen, president and general manager of Bamboo Health, is assuming the role of CEO effective December 16, 2021.

The promotion comes as Bamboo Health transitions from one of several business units under the Appriss Inc. name to an independent health technology company. Instead, Appriss Inc. will serve as the holding company and majority shareholder of Bamboo Health.

“Over the past year, Bamboo Health has been working to transform patient care in America by providing solutions and networks that support the physical and behavioral health of every patient. I am excited to continue leading this organization and building on our positive momentum to improve care collaboration and connect every provider to every patient for the delivery of whole person care,” Cohen said. “Our expansive network and care coordination solutions allow a complete view of the patients our 2,500 hospitals, 7,800 post-acute facilities, 25,000 pharmacies, and 37 health plans serve, giving providers the information that they need, when they need it, to improve patient care.”

Cohen joined the company in 2016, leading what was then the healthcare division of Appriss. In just five years, Cohen has led the transformation of the company that has seen rapid growth in both its products and solutions as well as personnel, which has grown from 50 to around 400 employees currently. He oversaw the acquisition of two companies that dramatically evolved the organization’s footprint in the healthcare industry. In 2019, the company acquired OpenBeds®, further establishing its reach and impact in the behavioral healthcare space. In 2021, a second acquisition of PatientPing expanded the company’s network and reach into both behavioral and physical healthcare to improve whole person care collaboration. Cohen’s prior experience encompasses more than 20 years in healthcare leadership positions at Bamboo Health, McKinsey and Company, Anthem, and Healthways. Cohen also served as the market president of Tennessee for Evolent Health, a health IT and population health provider.

Appriss CEO Krishnan Sastry is now executive chairman for Bamboo Health and serves as an advisor to Cohen.

"In a very short period, our healthcare business has evolved from delivering compliance solutions around opioids to helping improve care for patients with substance use disorder. With our recent acquisition of PatientPing and the rebranding of the combined entity to Bamboo Health, we have set our goals on leveraging technology to connect all points of care and improve how care is delivered," Sastry said. "Rob has shown a steadfast commitment to that vision and has helped us build a strong team and scale the business. I look forward to supporting Rob as he leads Bamboo Health to revolutionize care collaboration and improve whole person care."

Cohen holds a BBA, summa cum laude, from the University of Texas at Austin, a master’s degree in computer and information technology from the Moore School of Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania, and an MBA with honors from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Bamboo Health

Bamboo Health (formerly known as Appriss Health + Patient Ping) is a healthcare technology solutions company, focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care. As one of the largest, most diverse care collaboration networks in the country, our technology solutions equip healthcare providers and payers with software, information, and insights to facilitate whole person care across the physical and behavioral health spectrums. By serving 2,500 hospitals, 7,800 post-acute facilities, 25,000 pharmacies, 37 health plans, 45 state governments, and over one million acute and ambulatory providers through more than 500 clinical information systems electronically, we impact over 1 billion patient encounters annually in provider workflow. Health systems, payers, providers, pharmacies, governments, individuals, and other organizations rely on Bamboo Health to improve care and reduce cost. Connect with Bamboo Health on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visit www.BambooHealth.com to learn more.