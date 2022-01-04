DentalPlans.com Urges People to Put Health First in 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DentalPlans.com, a leading online marketplace for dental savings plans in the U.S. and part of the Henry Schein One portfolio of solutions, is encouraging people to put their health first when making New Year’s resolutions for 2022.

The company is dedicated to helping consumers understand the important association between oral health and overall health and has put together the below tips as a guide for setting sensible, healthy goals – and achieving them.

Take self-care seriously. Life can be busy, and it may seem that there’s no time to take good care of yourself. But self-care should not be viewed as optional nor as an indulgence – it is just as important as all of your other critical tasks. Consider setting one or two significant self-care goals for 2022 – for instance, a commitment to getting your wellness check-ups, including dental check-ups. Or booking a virtual appointment with a nutritionist to develop a healthy eating plan that reflects your taste in food and health needs. No matter how big or small, a self-care resolution can foster an overall healthy lifestyle and promote positive health outcomes.

Break resolutions down into actionable steps. For example, if your goal is a beautiful, healthy smile, your action steps might be: make an appointment with your dentist for the first week of January, get a treatment plan, and set up appointments to implement the plan before leaving the dentist’s office. That’s far more achievable than resolving to “get my teeth fixed.”

Focus on what you can do now. There’s an exercise routine for every single body. Don’t feel discouraged if you can’t walk a mile (or even down the block). Instead, find something you can do right now. Chair yoga or classical stretching may be a great place to start for those who are new to, or just returning to, regular exercise. Check with a health professional before starting or making big changes to your fitness regime.

Track your goals. It takes about three weeks to establish a new habit. So, take out your new 2022 planner and put a big gold star on the 22nd day to let you know that the hardest part is now behind you.

Focus on one big win. Rather than trying to change everything all at once, consider making one resolution that will have a big impact on multiple areas of your life.

“If you asked me what single health resolution I’d suggest people make for 2022, resolving to get regular dental check-ups and cleanings would be my choice,” said Jenn Stoll, Chief Commercial Officer at DentalPlans.com. “Consistent dental care is very successful at preventing dental disease, and good oral health has a huge positive impact on people’s overall health.”

The cost of dental care, however, can be a barrier for many. But dental savings plans – an affordable alternative to traditional dental insurance – can help lower the cost.

Dental savings plans provide discounts of 10-60% off most dental procedures, and – with no annual spending limit and immediate access to dental discounts – are an exceptionally good choice for those who may need expensive dental treatments right away, in addition to their regular, preventive care. Some dental savings plans include additional wellness savings such as discounts on prescriptions, telehealth, vision and hearing care, and even fitness services to aid in maintaining an all-around healthy lifestyle throughout the new year.

