Amplity Health and The Lynx Group Join Forces to Solve Medical and Commercial Challenges for Healthcare Clients

LANGHORNE, Pa. & CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amplity Health, a leading global medical and commercial partner to biopharmaceutical companies, today announced that Amplity is merging with The Lynx Group (Lynx), an award-winning medical communications company specializing in oncology and complex drugs. The transformational combination of Amplity and Lynx creates a differentiated scale player that offers comprehensive medical and commercial solutions to clients and the patients they serve. The Lynx Group CEO, Brian F. Tyburski, has been appointed EVP, Sales and Operations of Amplity Health and will join the Amplity Board of Directors. Amplity is a portfolio company of Altamont Capital Partners.

This is the second transaction for Amplity in less than a month after adding Middleton Access, a pricing and market access consulting firm with a leading position in Federal Access.

Michael A. Griffith, Amplity President and CEO, commented, “Medical and commercial strategies for our biopharmaceutical clients have become highly specialized, and the new entry point for commercial conversations is when clinical, medical, and specialist professionals are framing the scientific narrative and the payer/patient value proposition. Lynx engages with a unique combination of oncology and complex drug experts to create proprietary medical communications, produce topical and relevant events with their association partners, and develop high-quality scientific messages and publications that shape drug development and launch. In the past 3 years alone, Lynx has participated in 80% of all successful oncology brand launches.”

Brian Tyburski, The Lynx Group President and CEO, said, “Lynx has grown organically since our launch in 2007 while looking for the right partner to accelerate our growth and capabilities. We found that the leadership of both Amplity and Altamont share our perspectives on the future of medical and commercial solutions. Taken together, our shared vision is to build proprietary data sets and insights that inform client decisions.”

“By joining Amplity, we can globalize our content and channels, bring forward new services built on the valuable ability to access Amplity’s deep medical knowledge base, and extend our scientific content and channels to the benefit of Amplity’s customers. We will accelerate investment in new technologies to better engage our proprietary expert networks, to sharpen digital content and channels, and to expand strategic and market access consultancy services. Importantly, the combination of our capabilities allows us to bundle and manage complex services that are purchased separately today.”

Terms of the investment were not disclosed. SVB Leerink acted as financial advisor and Ropes & Gray served as legal counsel to Amplity Health in the transaction. Cain Brothers served as exclusive financial advisor and Greenberg Traurig served as legal counsel to The Lynx Group.

About Amplity Health

The true partner of global healthcare companies, Amplity Health continually challenges the boundaries of medical and commercial strategies to accelerate the approval and launch of new drugs to improve the lives of patients. We are proud of our inclusive culture and our EPIIC values. Amplity has the expertise, global infrastructure, and data-driven insights to help clients overcome their medical and commercial challenges.

Amplity’s wide-ranging capabilities include clinical and medical outsourced teams; clinical and medical capability development; companion diagnostic and precision medicine solutions; medical communications; expert engagement; remote and field solutions for patients, payers, and physicians; and strategic and access consulting. Amplity’s one-of-a-kind Insights database offers clients a detailed view into patient–provider interactions and provider treatment rationale not found through any other provider.

Amplity Health is a portfolio company of Altamont Capital Partners.

For more information, visit amplity.com. Connect with Amplity on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About The Lynx Group

The Lynx Group (TLG) is a premier medical communications and education company acutely focused on oncology and rare disease states. TLG specializes in market access to and with advanced practice providers, patients, and their caregivers. With more than 100 years of combined senior leadership experience, TLG continually creates award-winning medical education and cultivates strong relationships within proprietary brands serving patients and their caregivers, physicians, payers, nurses, pharmacists, navigators, and practice managers. Currently, TLG partners with more than 50 of the top pharma and biotech companies globally. For more information, visit thelynxgroup.com.

About Altamont Capital Partners

Altamont Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area with more than $3.5 billion of assets under management. Altamont is focused on investing in middle market businesses where it can partner with leading management teams to help its portfolio companies reach their full potential. The firm’s principals have significant experience building business success stories across a range of industries, including healthcare, business services, financial services, consumer/retail, and industrials.