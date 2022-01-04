USA TODAY Sports Launches 2022 Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--USA TODAY Sports, part of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI), today launched the 2022 Ferris® Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll in conjunction with the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). For over 25 years, USA TODAY Sports has partnered with the NABC to publish weekly rankings of the top 25 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball teams throughout the regular college basketball season. The 2022 poll will continue its partnership with Ferris Mowers, a leading commercial and industrial turf care equipment provider, part of the Briggs & Stratton family of brands.

The Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll is voted on by a panel of NABC-member Division I head coaches representing each of the 32 Division I conferences that receive an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. Each coach submits a Top 25 team ranking weekly, with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place worth 24 points, and so forth. The coaches ranking results are published by USA TODAY Sports online on Mondays and in print on Tuesdays during the season.

As part of their continuing entitlement sponsorship, Ferris Mowers will again present the Ferris Mowers NABC National Championship Trophy to the Division I men’s basketball team that receives the highest point total from the coaching panel in the final poll of the season in April.

"Each year, in collaboration with USA TODAY Sports, we recognize the best college basketball teams through our weekly Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll," said Craig Robinson, NABC Executive Director. "This poll allows college basketball fans across America to follow their teams’ progress throughout the regular season, culminating with the NCAA Championship Tournament.”

“The Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll allows NCAA teams, players and sports fans to closely follow and evaluate the competition and the weekly changes in the college basketball landscape,” said Chris Pirrone, General Manager, USA TODAY Sports Media Group. “USA TODAY Sports is proud to partner with Ferris Mowers and the Coaches Association to feed passionate fans with the Coaches Poll weekly rankings, plus provide deep insights and analysis on college basketball’s trending teams.”

"We're honored to be the entitlement sponsor of the Coaches Poll and Trophy for the 2022 D1 college basketball season," said Harold Redman, president of the Turf and Consumer Products Group at Briggs & Stratton. "These coaches are passionate leaders, who build teams that are resilient and successful, and we're excited to celebrate them alongside USA TODAY Sports and the National Association of Basketball Coaches."

For more information on the Ferris Mowers College Poll, visit the poll’s website on USA TODAY Sports.

About USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The USA TODAY Sports Media Group encompasses all sports initiatives across USA TODAY Sports and Gannett's more than 250 well-known local media brands. It includes the popular social news hub For The Win, and vertical sports sites Golfweek, MMAJunkie.com, NFL and NBA team wire sites, and leading high school sports destination USA TODAY High School Sports, among others. USA TODAY is owned by Gannett Co., Inc.

About the National Association of Basketball Coaches

Located in Kansas City, Mo., the NABC was founded in 1927 by Forrest “Phog” Allen, the legendary basketball coach at the University of Kansas. Allen, a student of James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, organized coaches into this collective group to serve as Guardians of the Game. The NABC currently has nearly 5,000 members consisting primarily of university and college men’s basketball coaches. All members of the NABC are expected to uphold the core values of being a Guardian of the Game by bringing attention to the positive aspects of the sport of basketball and the role coaches play in the academic and athletic lives of today’s student-athletes. The five core values of being a Guardian of the Game are advocacy, leadership, service, education and inclusion. Additional information about the NABC and its programs and membership can be found at www.nabc.com.

About Briggs & Stratton, LLC

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generator, energy storage system, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents.