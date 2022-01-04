Eggschain Announces Partnership with Boston IVF

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eggschain, the first patented supply chain system that combines blockchain and genetics to bring medical grade information and data to individuals undergoing IVF in a secure, transparent and universally trackable format, is partnering with Boston IVF, one of the country’s most renowned fertility networks. The partnership will leverage Eggschain technology for cryogenic preservation of sperm for use in IVF and other fertility and non-fertility treatments as well as long-term storage.

“Boston IVF has always prided itself on being first in adopting effective new technologies to improve patient outcomes, and Eggschain represents another important leap forward,” said David L. Stern, CEO of Boston IVF. “Our promise to our patients is to deliver the highest levels of treatment and care. Eggschain’s patented, proprietary blockchain technology enables us to further elevate their experience with an unparalleled level of transparency and security.”

The partnership will be particularly beneficial to Eggschain customers who become Boston IVF patients. Boston IVF will provide a 10% lifetime discount on sperm storage to Eggschain customers who use the platform.

“Boston IVF is a leader in its field, and we share a common purpose: to improve patient outcomes. As a result, we are thrilled to partner with Boston IVF,” said Wei Escala, Founder and CEO of Eggschain. “The benefit of Eggschain goes beyond secure tracking of biospecimens through the blockchain. Our technology empowers men and women in their reproductive years to enable greater confidence and better-informed decision-making by providing transparent access to quality data.”

Just last month, Eggschain successfully generated a bitcoin cryptographic block hash, becoming the first biotech healthcare company on the mainnet. On November 23rd, Escala made history by storing her eggs on the blockchain, doing so through the platform she and her team conceived and created.

Eggschain, the first chain of custody management system on the blockchain for genome, stem cells, DNA, RNA, organs, tissues, blood, and IVF-related security, tracking and management, was developed on Stacks, a collection of independent entities, developers, and community members working to build a user-owned internet on Bitcoin.

About Eggschain, INC.

Eggschain is a healthcare technology company and thought leader in the fertility, health tech, family-building and cryogenic preservation industries. Patent-granted and cloud-based, Eggschain is the first blockchain-integrated inventory management and chain of custody technology for tracking bio specimens, including sperm, eggs, embryos, genome, stem cell, tissues and organs, and other genetic material. In partnership with several of the world’s leading experts in reproductive biology, endocrinology and high complexity labs, Eggschain delivers medical grade information and data to individuals undergoing IVF in a secure, transparent and universally trackable format and also provides the means for clinics to monitor their inventory, either personal, such as oocytes and sperm, or lab-related, including equipment inventory and maintenance scheduling. At its core, Eggschain strives to enable better decision-making, preserving the hope of life and helping to advance humanity.

About Boston IVF

Boston IVF is one of the largest and most experienced fertility networks in the United States, with more than 100,000 babies born since 1986. Founded as one of the nation’s first private practice IVF centers, the Boston IVF network has grown to now include over 30 reproductive endocrinologists and 30 centers throughout Massachusetts, New England and the United States. A renowned innovator of reproductive technologies, advanced protocols, and cutting-edge research, Boston IVF has achieved numerous “firsts” in the field of reproductive care. Its scientific and research arm continues to pave the way for breakthroughs in fertility care and its accredited REI Fellowship Program has graduated more than 30 reproductive endocrinologists as part of its mission to train the next generation of fertility experts. For more information, please visit www.bostonivf.com.

About Stacks

Secure smart contracts and apps for Bitcoin. The Stacks ecosystem is a collection of independent entities, developers, and community members working to build a user-owned internet on Bitcoin. The Stacks 2.0 blockchain extends the design of Bitcoin to enable secure apps and predictable Clarity smart contracts without modifying Bitcoin itself, opening innovation on the network for the first time. The Stacks cryptocurrency (STX) is used as fuel for networking activity and contract execution and can be locked by STX holders via ‘Stacking’ to earn Bitcoin (BTC) rewards for supporting blockchain consensus. Stacks cryptocurrency was distributed to the general public through the first-ever SEC qualified token offering in US history.