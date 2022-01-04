O’Shares ETFs Announces Strategic Growth Deal with SS&C ALPS Advisors

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O’Shares ETFs (“O’Shares”) today announced that it has agreed to a strategic transaction with SS&C ALPS Advisors (“ALPS”, a subsidiary of SS&C Technologies), with AUM exceeding $8.6 billion in ETFs and total AUM exceeding $17.6 billion. The agreement provides for long-term collaboration between O’Shares and SS&C ALPS. The ETFs managed by O’Shares will be reorganized into newly created ETFs formed by SS&C ALPS, subject to the approval of the Boards of Trustees of OSI ETF Trust and ALPS ETF Trust and of the O’Shares ETFs’ shareholders at a shareholders’ meeting to be announced.

The strategic transaction is expected to enhance the distribution and growth of the ETFs, as SS&C ALPS is a larger ETF organization with greater distribution resources. This should benefit both existing and future investors in the ETFs. O’Shares will provide the continuing ETFs use of the current target indexes under license agreements with SS&C ALPS, and O’Shares will provide continued marketing support of the ETFs following the transaction.

“This is a strategic move for O'Shares. The transaction with SS&C ALPS provides important scale and enhanced distribution,” said Kevin O’Leary, Chairman of O’Shares. “We will continue to work with their leadership and sales teams to support the growth of the funds in all markets across the country. The ETFs will continue tracking the proprietary indexes we developed that focus on quality and preservation of capital, which is important to me because they are core allocations in my long-term portfolio.”

“We look forward to working with SS&C ALPS and their larger organization to bring our strategies to more investors and advisors,” said Connor O’Brien, CEO of O’Shares. “This transaction provides expanded distribution for the ETFs, and also creates potential for collaboration in developing more ETFs, building on our Quality and Thematic investment principles.”

Piper Sandler & Co. served as exclusive financial advisor to O’Shares, with Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young, LLP serving as legal counsel.

About O’Shares. O’Shares provides ETFs for long-term wealth management, with an emphasis on quality across our family of ETFs. The O’Shares ETFs are designed for investors with objectives ranging from wealth preservation and income to growth and capital appreciation. Each O’Shares ETF reflects our rules-based investment philosophy, including quality as an important characteristic. O’Shares ETFs are all managed according to rules-based indexes, and all are publicly listed.

About SS&C Technologies. SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology. Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com

About SS&C ALPS Advisors. SS&C ALPS Advisors, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. Headquartered in Denver, CO with $18.2 billion under management as of September 30, 2021, ALPS Advisors is an open architecture boutique investment manager offering portfolio building blocks, active insight, and an unwavering drive to guide clients to investment outcomes across sustainable income, thematic and alternative growth strategies. For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com

This communication is not a solicitation of any vote or approval. In connection with the proposed transaction, O’Shares and ALPS will file with the SEC and furnish to shareholders of the O’Shares ETFs a proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents. Shareholders are urged to read the proxy statement/prospectus when it becomes available because it will contain important information about the proposed transaction.

