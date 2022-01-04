Titan Casket Grows 400% in 2021 and Is Poised to Move Beyond Caskets to Become the Digital Solution for Funerals in 2022

BOSTON & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Titan Casket, the fastest-growing direct-to-consumer casket company in the U.S., today announced that it has grown 400% year-over-year in 2021 (with November as its largest month) and that has seen its B2B business (sales directly to funeral homes) grow 15x this year as well, as a result of launching a wholesale program for funeral homes, to help them offer a broader selection of high quality caskets, while ensuring on-time and flawless delivery.

In 2021, Titan Casket launched the casket category for Sam’s Club as their first casket supplier, and launched a military line on Costco.com in October. It also opened warehouses in California, Pennsylvania and Alabama, which led to significant growth in sales along the East and the West Coasts. Adding air freight as a delivery option to speed delivery times when needed has also opened up sales to new locations, with 2021 seeing the first delivery to Hawaii.

In addition to new sales channels and speeds, Titan Casket also increased the number of caskets available for purchase on its website by 30% this year, to over 1,000 models. It has expanded its ultra-premium and premium selections (adding the Era Series, a premium stainless steel casket and the Cambridge Series, a casket model with high-end finishings), expanded its oversized casket selection by adding premium and wood oversize options and XXL sizes (40” and 44” caskets), and added a wicker series to expand its eco-friendly offerings. The options for customization have also been expanded. Customers now have the ability to upgrade the thickness, interior and lid style of steel caskets, create custom embroidered head panels (leveraging licenced designs from corporations and brands) and design unique casket exteriors with artist-created wraps.

“In 2021 we launched a completely new website that included the ability to estimate delivery dates by product by zip code, as well as a tool to help customers identify the casket that would best suit their needs. We also sold our first urn and our first pre-planning policy,” said Scott Ginsberg, CEO and Founder, Titan Casket. “We look forward to continuing on our journey to become the digital solution for funerals in 2022 by introducing a broader urn selection, a pre-planning option to pay for a casket now (or in installments) for delivery at the time of need, opening a number of new distribution centers across the country to ensure fast delivery to every corner of the U.S., and introducing even more eco-friendly and customized options for caskets to honor specific tastes and interests.”

About Titan Casket

Titan Casket is the fastest-growing direct-to-consumer casket company in the U.S. Founded in 2016 by long-time casket entrepreneur and market disruptor Scott Ginsberg, it has shaken up the stale funerals industry that hasn’t innovated in a century and empowered consumers who are now comfortable making complex purchases online to buy their casket online in the same way they would buy their glasses from Warby Parker. Taking advantage of the FTC’s “Funeral Rule,” that allows consumers to provide their own casket to a funeral home, consumers are able to save half on the price they would pay to a funeral home, while having the ability to customize their casket, receive it “on demand” and experience unmatched customer service.

Titan Casket is the largest casket seller on Amazon, and also sells through its own website, Walmart, Sam's Club and Costco. Learn more at our website, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Pinterest.