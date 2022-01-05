Allstate’s National General Taps Stride to Power ACA Enrollment for Agents, Quotit

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Stride Health, the leader in portable benefits technology, announced that National General Insurance will provide its agents and all users of its Quotit insurance quoting platform access to Stride’s Enhanced Direct Enrollment (EDE) platform. Agents and their customers will now have a seamless, easy-to-use enrollment platform to help their customers qualify for government Advanced Premium Tax Credits and enroll in Affordable Care Act coverage in a single experience.

The partnership comes as millions of Americans are shopping for Individual & Family health insurance plans during the annual Open Enrollment Period, which ends January 15th, 2022 for coverage starting February 1st, 2022, and will streamline the historically inefficient enrollment process.

“We wanted the best EDE user experience for our customers and agents, and a true partner who would work closely with us on a successful rollout,” said Aaron Goddard, President of A&H Sales at National General Insurance. “Not only does Stride’s platform over-deliver on everything we wanted but working with their team has been game-changing.”

Stride’s enrollment platform features a unique integration with HealthCare.gov — known as Enhanced Direct Enrollment, or EDE — that enables agents to fully enroll individuals in Affordable Care Act plans that come with financial help called Advanced Premium Tax Credits, without having to complete the application on HealthCare.gov. It also allows agents to easily manage their customer relationships, easily renew their health coverage, and provide world-class customer support.

The platform also allows companies to fully brand the entire enrollment process to provide a consistent, cohesive experience for users, and offers a wide range of integration options.

“We launched Stride in 2014 with the belief that enrolling in health insurance should be easier for everyone,” said Noah Lang, CEO and Co-Founder of Stride Health. “Licensed health insurance agents play an incredibly important role in helping individuals find the best plans for their needs and get enrolled, and we couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with National General & Quotit to empower their community of agents to enroll more individuals.”

Last month, Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) announced it is using the Stride platform to power its consumer, broker and agent enrollment experiences.

Thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act, more Americans are now eligible for more financial help than ever before, and with the Open Enrollment Period for 2022 health insurance coverage ending January 15th, record numbers of Americans are expected to enroll in marketplace coverage.

About Quotit Corporation

For more than 20 years, Quotit Corporation has been a leading insurance technology provider for brokers, agencies and carriers in the health insurance space. Quotit’s software solutions enable thousands of agents to seamlessly quote and enroll over 40,000 different plans across more than 300 carriers nationwide. Quotit is wholly owned by National General Insurance, an Allstate Company.

About National General Insurance

National General Insurance, an Allstate Company, headquartered in New York City, is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. National General Insurance traces its roots to 1939, has a financial strength rating of A- (excellent) from A.M. Best, and provides personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, umbrella, recreational vehicle, motorcycle, supplemental health, and other niche insurance products.

About Stride Health, Inc.

Stride provides the world’s first portable benefits platform designed specifically for independent workers, helping them save time and money on insurance and taxes. Since launching in 2014, Stride has helped over 2.8 million workers save over $3 billion. Stride partners with over 100 leading work platforms and employers of non-benefited workers including Uber, DoorDash, Instacart, Amazon, Lyft, Gopuff, Fiverr, GrubHub, Etsy, Patreon, Rover, TaskRabbit, and Keller Williams so they can provide their workers with access to a full marketplace of health and wealth benefits and perks. In 2021, the company launched its Stride for Health Plans platform to enable simple ACA enrollment for health insurance carriers. Stride is backed by Mastercard, Allstate, Venrock, New Enterprise Associates, Fidelity’s F-Prime Capital Partners, King River Capital and Moderne Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.stridebenefits.com.