Arcos Dorados Chooses dLocal to Scale In-App Food Delivery Services in Its McDonald’s Restaurants in Uruguay

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay--(BUSINESS WIRE)--dLocal, a technology-first payments platform that enables global enterprise merchants to connect with billions of consumers in emerging markets, today announced that they are working with Arcos Dorados, the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, to power its payments capabilities in Uruguay.

As Arcos Dorados expands their food delivery services in Uruguay, dLocal’s platform will support in-app payments to ensure a seamless user experience while processing payment volumes at scale. dLocal will allow customers to complete purchases in the McDonald’s app using credit and debit cards for food delivery service.

“With the growth of the digital economy and aligned with our ambition to lead the so-called digital race, we are always looking into new ways to offer an easy, reliable digital experience for our customers,” said Magdalena Gonzalez Victorica, Chief Technology Officer at Arcos Dorados. “Having dLocal’s platform and local payments services expertise in our restaurants will allow us to provide a higher level of convenience, hence capturing the opportunities allowed by the growing food delivery business.”

“We are proud to serve as a trusted payments partner to support Arcos Dorados,” said Michel Golffed, SVP Growth at dLocal. “High-growth companies like Arcos Dorados depend on dLocal’s reliable payments infrastructure to support their expansion, and we are dedicated to ensuring a smooth payment process for app users so they can promise quality to the customers they serve.”

About dLocal

dLocal powers local payments in emerging markets connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Through the “One dLocal” concept (one API, one platform, one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs, settle funds globally, and issue white label prepaid virtual and physical debit cards in local currencies, without the need to manage separate pay-in and payout processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market. Learn more at https://dlocal.com.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados is the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, operating the largest quick service restaurant chain in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has the exclusive right to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries and territories with more than 2,250 restaurants, operated by the Company or by its sub-franchisees, that together employ over 90 thousand people (as of 09/30/2021). The Company is also committed to the development of the communities in which it operates, to providing young people their first formal job opportunities and to utilize its Scale for Good to achieve a positive environmental impact. Arcos Dorados is listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ARCO). To learn more about the Company, please visit our website: www.arcosdorados.com

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements regarding dLocal involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date hereof.