10KMedia Announces Permit.io Has Joined the Agency’s Roster of Premier Startups

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--10KMedia, the boutique PR agency hyper-focused on developer tooling and shift-left security, today announces the addition of Permit.io to its roster of premier startups. Permit.io was founded by Or Weis, former CEO and Co-Founder of Rookout; and Asaf Cohen, former software engineer at Facebook and Microsoft. Permit.io provides an open-source based, full-stack authorization framework that makes it easy for developers to build security into their cloud-native applications.

“Shift-left security is both an exciting and obvious trend that will only continue to accelerate,” said Adam LaGreca, Founder of 10KMedia. “Giving developers the tooling to build secure applications without having to rely on external expertise - especially in the distributed work environments more and more companies are finding themselves in - will be one of the greatest contributors to developer productivity and velocity over the next few years.”

According to the latest research from the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP), broken access control presents the most serious web application security risk. Access control enforces policy that prevents users from acting outside of their intended permissions. Failures typically lead to unauthorized information disclosure, modification, destruction of data, or performing a business function outside the user's limits. The report states that “94% of applications were tested for some form of broken access control.”

Permit.io provides all of the components and interfaces required for developers to build and implement full-stack authorization directly into products, including all of the elements required for enforcement, gating, log auditing, event streaming, impersonation, automating API keys and more. By creating a simple UI and intuitive experience, developers can build secure applications even if they don’t have authorization development experience.

“Authorization is the last link in the IAM chain and it’s the most critical one – it's about time developers stopped building it from scratch,” said Or Weis, Co-Founder and CEO of Permit.io. “We are excited to work with 10KMedia to amplify our story as we help enable the next phase of connectivity in the cloud.”

Supporting Quote

Adam was and still is a significant contribution to Bridgecrew's unique growth and value proposition to the developer community. When it comes to driving growth and contribution from our open source community - Adam brought our team strategic thinking, excellent execution, genuine content and creative ideas - all always backed by metrics, data and great team work. -- Idan Tendler, Co-Founder of Bridgecrew

About 10KMedia

10KMedia is a boutique PR agency focused on DevOps. The agency’s founder led communications for DigitalOcean, Datadog, and Gremlin. Current clients include Bridgecrew, Kintaba, Lightstep, and Rookout. Operations are based in Dumbo, Brooklyn.

About Permit.io

Permit.io enables developers to bake in permissions and access-control into any product in minutes. Open source at its core, the platform builds on top of OPA+OPAL as a service, providing the API and UI access-control interfaces that make it simple to shift security left. Permit.io is founded by former engineers from Facebook, Microsoft, and Rookout and is already used by industry leaders like Tesla, Cisco, Accenture, and others.