Stylish vívomove Sport hybrid smartwatch by Garmin is a timeless blend of fashion and function

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the vívomove® Sport hybrid smartwatch with real ticking watch hands that move to reveal a hidden touchscreen display. Designed for those who seek a fashionable way to stay connected while tracking their health and fitness, the vívomove Sport features a full suite of health and wellness tools, including Body BatteryTM energy monitoring, all-day stress tracking, advanced sleep monitoring, built-in sports apps with connected GPS and more. New unique colorways make vívomove Sport the ultimate wellness accessory, affordably priced at a suggested $179.99 price. Check out the video here.

“The vívomove series is a unique product line within the Garmin wearable family and we’re excited to expand on it with the vívomove Sport,” said Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president of global consumer marketing. “A smartwatch is only useful if you wear it, and we know that many people still want the look of a traditional timepiece with real hands. With vívomove Sport, you can have the best of both worlds at an accessible price point.”

Style with a twist

The vívomove Sport has the appearance of a traditional watch with the essentials of a smartwatch. It is designed with real ticking watch hands and a hidden display that only appears when needed. Interact with the touchscreen, and the hands dynamically move away.

Inspired by the luxe comfort trend, the vívomove Sport features a silicone band and color-coordinated watch dial in warm colorways and a soft green reminiscent of sophisticated wellness aesthetics. Refined metallic accents add dimension and lend a sleek, contemporary feel. Express yourself by choosing a custom color combination with Your Watch Your Way (coming soon).

Health and wellness

Know your body better with an extensive range of tools that leverage Garmin’s industry-leading health features for whole body well-being.

The vívomove Sport provides health awareness by monitoring respiration, Pulse Ox 1 , stress, advanced sleep (with sleep stages), hydration logging and 24/7 heart rate (with user-configurable alerts for high or low readings) 2 .

, stress, advanced sleep (with sleep stages), hydration logging and 24/7 heart rate (with user-configurable alerts for high or low readings) . Body Battery TM energy monitoring shows the body’s current energy level which can help with scheduling workouts, big events, and understanding when it is time to slow down.

energy monitoring shows the body’s current energy level which can help with scheduling workouts, big events, and understanding when it is time to slow down. Women’s health features, including menstrual cycle tracking and pregnancy tracking, support women during each stage of their reproductive cycle with the ability to log symptoms alongside their other health and wellness data in the Garmin Connect TM app.

app. Breathwork activities guide the user through a relaxing series of breaths and holds for focus and stress relief.

Fit and sporty

Like its name suggests, the vívomove Sport is equally at home in the gym as it is on the town with friends, and includes a variety of features to enable an active lifestyle.

Includes built-in sports apps for yoga, strength, Pilates, cardio, treadmill, cycling and more.

Connects to a compatible smartphone’s GPS to accurately track distance and pace during outdoor walks, runs and bike rides.

Monitor activity throughout the day with step counting, calories burned, intensity minutes and more.

Safety and tracking features send a message with the user’s location to their emergency contacts3 for peace of mind when out and about.

Everyday wear

The vívomove Sport’s unique hybrid design allows users to discreetly stay connected when paired with a compatible smartphone.

Battery life of up to 5 days in smartwatch mode with up to an additional day in watch mode (hands only).

Smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, social media updates and alerts. Android TM users can respond to texts. See what the day holds with a dedicated calendar screen.

users can respond to texts. See what the day holds with a dedicated calendar screen. Health and fitness data lives all in one place in the Garmin Connect app where users can go to connect, compete and share.

Unlike many smartwatches, the vívomove Sport can be used with either Android or Apple® smartphones.

The vívomove Sport has a suggested retail price of $179.99 and is available now on Garmin.com and will be on display during CES 2022 at the Garmin booth, #3643.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the wellness industry. Committed to developing wearables and health measurement tools that help people of all activity levels lead healthier lives, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, email media.relations@garmin.com, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garminwellness or youtube.com/garmin or linkedin.com/company/garmin.

