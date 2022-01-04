Take calls and send texts from the Venu 2 Plus health and fitness GPS smartwatch by Garmin

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the Venu® 2 Plus GPS smartwatch that lets users take calls and use their compatible smartphone’s voice assistant to send texts, ask questions, and so much more. These connected capabilities join the robust suite of health, wellness and fitness features of Garmin’s Venu 2 Series, including: sleep score with insights, stress tracking, energy monitoring, Pulse Ox1, women’s health features and a wide variety of fitness and workout options. With a bright AMOLED display and a battery life of up to 9 days, the Venu 2 Plus is a direct line to wellbeing. Check out the video here.

“Garmin has quite literally answered the call for adding on-device voice capabilities to the latest Venu smartwatch,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “For the active lifestyle customer, multi-tasking is crucial, and now Garmin customers have the ability to answer a call or send a text without digging through their pocket or bag.”

Here’s what’s new for the Venu 2 Plus:

Phone calls from the wrist : Make and take phone calls with the press of a button.

: Make and take phone calls with the press of a button. Voice assistant control: Compatible with Siri, Google Assistant or Bixby, users can use their smartphone’s voice assistant to send texts, ask questions, control compatible smart home devices and more.

All-day health monitoring

The Venu 2 Plus dials into wellbeing with the broadest range of 24/7 health monitoring features available, including: heart rate (with user-configurable alerts for high or low readings2), advanced sleep with sleep score and insights by Firstbeat AnalyticsTM, breathwork activities, fitness age, respiration, Pulse Ox, all-day stress, hydration, and women’s health (menstrual cycle tracking and pregnancy tracking). Body BatteryTM energy monitoring shows users how “charged” their body is as well as the draining effects of stress and exercise. Health SnapshotTM logs a two-minute window of key health stats and generates a report users can share with a health care provider; a great tool for capturing physiological data anytime you’re feeling off your baseline.

Customized fitness

The Venu 2 Plus pulls in all of the latest fitness features recently introduced on the Venu 2 series including 25+ built-in indoor and GPS sports apps with favorites that include walking, running, HIIT, cycling, pool swimming, Pilates, yoga, indoor climbing, hiking, advanced strength training with muscle map graphics and more.

Keep fitness feeling fresh with preloaded workouts on the watch, preset workouts available to download from Garmin ConnectTM app on your smartphone, and create your own customizable workouts by choosing from over 1,400 exercises. The Venu 2 Plus has 75+ preset animated workouts for cardio, yoga, strength, HIIT and Pilates that demonstrate proper form and technique in Garmin Connect and on the wrist. Whether training for a 5K or something longer, the Venu 2 Plus is compatible with Garmin Coach free adaptive training plans.

Safety and tracking

In addition to being able to quickly make a call without digging for a phone, the Venu 2 Plus also includes Garmin’s safety and tracking features like automatic incident detection (during outdoor walks, runs or rides)3 and manually triggered assistance alerts, both of which send a message with the user’s location to their emergency contacts. LiveTrack lets friends and family track the user’s outdoor activity3. Users can assign a designated emergency contact that the Venu 2 Plus can call, such as local emergency services.

Smart features on the wrist

The Venu 2 Plus keeps the essentials on the wrist with built-in music (download up to 650 songs including playlists from Spotify®, Amazon Music, and Deezer4), Garmin PayTM contactless payments5, and smart notifications for calls, texts, calendar reminders, social media updates, breaking news stories and more3. Personalize the Venu 2 Plus with apps, watch faces and more available to download from the Connect IQTM store. Unlike many other smartwatches, the Venu 2 Plus can be used with either Android or Apple® smartphones.

Designed for all-day wear

The Venu 2 Plus is available in three versatile colorways with a 43mm watch case, stainless steel bezel and hardware, and a comfortable, 20mm industry-standard quick release silicone band. Mix and match bands and bezels for a customized look with Your Watch Your Way (coming soon).

Durable Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass 3 touchscreen AMOLED display with optional, always-on mode.

Gorilla Glass 3 touchscreen AMOLED display with optional, always-on mode. Impressive battery life of up to 9 days in smartwatch mode and up to 8 hours in GPS + Music mode.

Rapid battery recharge with 10 minutes of charging adds up to 1 day of smartwatch mode battery life or 1 hour of GPS + music battery life. Extend the time further with battery saver mode.

The Venu 2 Plus has a suggested retail price of $449.99 and is available now on Garmin.com. It is a CES 2022 Innovation Awards honoree and will be on display during the show at the Garmin booth, #3643.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the wellness industry. Committed to developing wearables and health measurement tools that help people of all activity levels lead healthier lives, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, email media.relations@garmin.com, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garminwellness or youtube.com/garmin or linkedin.com/company/garmin.

1 This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see Garmin.com/ataccuracy. Pulse Ox not available in all countries.

2 See Garmin.com/ataccuracy

3 When paired with a compatible smartphone. For safety and tracking features requirements and limitations, see Garmin.com/safety.

4 May require premium subscription by a third-party music provider

5 View current supported country, payment network and issuing bank information.

