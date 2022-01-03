Evoqua Water Technologies Closes Acquisition of Renal Business from STERIS

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced the closing of the previously announced acquisition of the renal business historically operated by Mar Cor Purification and Cantel Medical, subsidiaries of STERIS Plc (NYSE: STE).

Mar Cor is a leading manufacturer and servicer of medical water, commercial and industrial solutions in North America. Headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, Mar Cor has 27 service and regeneration facilities in the United States and Canada. Mar Cor offers significant technical expertise in designing, building, and servicing high-purity water treatment systems to an installed base of approximately 5,500 sites.

The business is expected to generate annualized revenues of approximately $180 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $27 million before synergies. The addition of the business will expand Evoqua's service footprint in North America, furthering its reach into the healthcare vertical market.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Mar Cor to the Evoqua family," said Ron Keating, Evoqua's Chief Executive Officer. "With the close of this transaction, Evoqua is well-positioned to expand our service footprint in North America to provide proven water solutions for the healthcare industry."

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal, and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 150 locations across ten countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.® To learn more, visit www.evoqua.com.

Advisors

BMO Capital Markets is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Evoqua, and Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP is serving as legal counsel.

