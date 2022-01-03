Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship through 2026

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America’s best businesses, today announced an extension of its 20-year relationship for medical and dental coverage with UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) company. The contract extension, which includes medical coverage through 2026 and dental coverage through 2024, will utilize UnitedHealthcare’s industry-leading provider networks and clinical care programs to provide Insperity’s worksite employees with premium health care benefits while also increasing plan participation and supporting national expansion. The extension includes administrative cost savings beginning in 2022, with additional savings as future growth objectives are achieved.

“ We are very pleased to extend our strategic partnership with UnitedHealthcare, which has been an integral piece of the value and stability we have provided to our clients, worksite employees and their families over the past 20 years,” said Jim Allison, Senior Vice President. “ This extension will further enhance that value through significant administrative cost savings over the next five years, and continues the efforts of both companies to manage the trend of rising healthcare costs.”

Insperity has partnered with UnitedHealthcare as its leading health insurance carrier since January 2002. The majority of Insperity’s corporate and worksite employees have health coverage with UnitedHealthcare.

About Insperity

Since 1986, Insperity’s mission has been to help businesses succeed so communities prosper. Offering the most comprehensive suite of scalable HR solutions available in the marketplace, Insperity is defined by an unrivaled breadth and depth of services and level of care. Through an optimal blend of premium HR service and technology, Insperity delivers the administrative relief, reduced liabilities and better benefit solutions that businesses need for sustained growth. With 2020 revenues of $4.3 billion and more than 80 offices throughout the U.S., Insperity is currently making a difference in thousands of businesses and communities nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely,” “possibly,” “probably,” “could,” “goal,” “opportunity,” “objective,” “target,” “assume,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “predicts,” “appears,” “indicator” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, from time to time, we may issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies; projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies; or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, average number of worksite employees, benefits and workers’ compensation costs, or other operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our current expectations, estimates and projections. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are:

adverse economic conditions;

impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or other future pandemics, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic; government responses; regulatory developments; and the related disruptions and economic impact to our business and the small and medium-sized businesses that we serve;

vulnerability to regional economic factors because of our geographic market concentration;

failure to comply with covenants under our credit facility;

our liability for worksite employee payroll, payroll taxes and benefits costs;

increases in health insurance costs and workers’ compensation rates and underlying claims trends, health care reform, financial solvency of workers’ compensation carriers, other insurers or financial institutions, state unemployment tax rates, liabilities for employee and client actions or payroll-related claims;

cancellation of client contracts on short notice, or the inability to renew client contracts or attract new clients;

the ability to secure competitive replacement contracts for health insurance and workers’ compensation insurance at expiration of current contracts;

regulatory and tax developments and possible adverse application of various federal, state and local regulations;

failure to manage growth of our operations and the effectiveness of our sales and marketing efforts;

the impact of the competitive environment and other developments in the human resources services industry, including the PEO industry, on our growth and/or profitability;

an adverse final judgment or settlement of claims against Insperity;

disruptions of our information technology systems;

our liability or damage to our reputation relating to disclosure of sensitive or private information as a result of data theft, cyberattacks or security vulnerabilities;

failure of third-party providers, data centers or cloud service providers; and

our ability to integrate or realize expected returns on our acquisitions.

These factors are discussed in further detail in Insperity’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any of these factors, or a combination of such factors, could materially affect the results of our operations and whether forward-looking statements we make ultimately prove to be accurate.

Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof and, unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.