Roku TV is the No. 1 selling Smart TV Operating System in U.S.

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced that for the second year in a row, the Roku® Operating System (OS) was the No. 1 smart TV OS sold in the U.S. according to NPD’s Weekly Retail Tracking Service, based on available data from January 3, 2021 through December 4, 2021.*

Additionally, Roku announced a partnership with Sharp to bring Sharp Roku TV™ models to customers in the United States. Sharp is leveraging the Roku TV hardware reference design and award-winning Roku OS to deliver a series of HD and 4K TV models in 2022.

Sharp Roku TV models will come integrated with Roku OS, offering a customizable home screen, compatibility with the three major voice ecosystems and access to thousands of channels including over 200 live TV channels. More details on the Sharp Roku TV models availability and specs will be announced in the coming months.

“Sharp, like Roku, is an award-winning, household known brand and we look forward to a productive partnership together in the U.S.,” says Mustafa Ozgen, GM & SVP of Account Acquisitions, Roku. “We both firmly believe that the power and ease of use of Roku TV, combined with the Sharp brand promise of ‘simply better living’ makes an appealing combination for customers looking for a great TV experience.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Roku and equip our new HD and 4K UHD TVs with their award-winning Operating System (OS),” said Jim Sanduski, President of Sharp Home Electronics Company of America. “Pairing our long-standing heritage in display technology with Roku’s best-in-class, easy-to-use interface is a winning combination for our consumers.”

In addition, the Roku TV licensing program in Mexico will expand to include a total of ten brands, with the addition of Aiwa and HKPRO starting in early 2022. The Roku TV licensing program offers OEMs and TV brands an easy and cost-effective way to make best-in-class smart TVs at competitive price points that consumers love.

