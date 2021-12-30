Babson Graduate Pooja Ika Launches eternalHealth, the First New Medicare Advantage Health Plan in Massachusetts Since 2013

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eternalHealth, the first new health plan to be approved in Massachusetts since 2013, has officially announced its launch of the company, delivering high-quality and affordable Medicare Advantage plans.

Headquartered in Boston’s Back Bay, the company was founded by 2019 Babson College graduate Pooja Ika, who serves as its CEO. Since then, eternalHealth has already grown to a team of 20 and has raised a seed round of $10 million from successful healthcare and tech entrepreneurs. It also attracted the attention of Red Sox legend David Ortiz, popularly known as Big Papi. Ortiz has decided to partner with the organization as their Brand Ambassador, stating that he truly believes in eternalHealth’s mission.

“Eighty percent of healthcare decisions are made by women for their families. However, women remain unrepresented in the healthcare industry,” said Ms. Ika, who has been passionate about healthcare since childhood. “Having women at the forefront of our company increases engagement, improves outcomes, and enables us to make more comprehensive decisions around healthcare for the entire family.”

Ms. Ika said that eternalHealth is committed to being a new kind of plan that is focused on establishing lasting relationships with its members.

“At our core, we believe in operating with trust, transparency, and integrity with all of our partners. This includes our members, health systems, doctors, and all other healthcare delivery partners,” added Ms. Ika. “We went through a rightful and rigorous vetting process by state officials and now, we are excited to say we’re the first new health plan launched in Massachusetts since 2013.”

Through its technology-driven, innovative platform, eternalHealth substantially reduces the administrative and operating costs across its entire enterprise. The cost savings allows more dollars to be allocated towards actual medical care, while also passing down savings to members through robust, yet affordable products. By the time eternalHealth acquires approximately 10,000 members, it aims to manage its SG&A at 8%, which has been a challenge for many start-up Medicare Advantage health plans across the country.

eternalHealth understands the importance of having a member-centric platform. Alongside friendly and helpful customer service representatives, members also have access to an easy-to-use member portal and app that allows them to feel empowered to take their care into their own hands. Exemplified by their mission, “Your Forever Partner in Healthcare”, eternalHealth establishes unique relationships with all of their members. The company’s commitment and investment into preventative and chronic care management delineates their proactive, not reactive approach to healthcare. This is supported by members who want to utilize the consumer centric tools to better manage their care and wellness.

About eternalHealth

Headquartered in Boston, eternalHealth provides high-quality care with low out-of-pocket costs to the residents of Massachusetts, while prioritizing preventive care and transparency. Founded, owned, and built by women, eternalHealth is a Medicare Advantage health plan that offers HMO and PPO products. For more information about our plans and services, please visit our website at www.eternalHealth.com.