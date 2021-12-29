SmartAsset Launches Simpler Road to Retirement TV Ad Campaign With Marketing Architects

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartAsset, an online destination for financial advice and marketplace that connects consumers to financial advisors, launched a national TV campaign this week in partnership with All-Inclusive TV agency Marketing Architects.

Founded in 2012, SmartAsset is an award-winning financial technology company that helps more than 75 million people each month make smart financial decisions through free data-driven content, personalized calculators and educational tools. Additionally, SmartAsset operates SmartAdvisor, the leading independent client acquisition platform for financial advisors in America.

As the company’s growth accelerated, SmartAsset saw TV advertising as an opportunity to generate awareness and high value leads for their business while building on existing momentum.

“We’re committed to providing data-driven resources that help consumers make smart financial decisions,” says Chris Taylor, CMO at SmartAsset. “TV advertising is our next step toward being able to do that for even more people.”

Marketing Architects worked with SmartAsset to pretest a variety of creative strategies. They landed on two spots, “Where Frank Used to Sit" and “Learning from Mistakes.” The commercials highlight how SmartAsset can help viewers prepare for retirement.

“SmartAsset is doing incredible work taking the complexity and bias out of personal finance,” says Nicole Nye, VP of Client Growth at Marketing Architects. “We’re excited to see how TV will raise awareness of their many valuable resources.”

About SmartAsset

SmartAsset is an online destination for consumer-focused financial information and advice that powers SmartAdvisor, a national marketplace connecting consumers to financial advisors. Reaching approximately 75 million people each month (as of Sept. 2021) through its educational content and personalized calculators and tools, SmartAsset's mission is to help people make smart financial decisions. Ranked on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ lists of fastest growing companies in 2021, SmartAsset recently closed a $110 million Series D round, valuing the company at over $1 billion. SmartAsset was also named to Y Combinator's list of Top 100 Companies of all time and Forbes' list of America's Best Startup Employers in 2020. For more information, please visit SmartAsset.com.

About Marketing Architects

Marketing Architects is an All-Inclusive TV agency that gives performance brands access to high-quality, effective TV campaigns without the traditional high entry cost and ongoing challenges of optimization, scale and measurement. Founded in Minneapolis, Marketing Architects has been helping companies connect with their customers in new and surprising ways for more than 20 years. For more information, please visit www.marketingarchitects.com.