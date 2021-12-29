Global Online Dating Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Services, Product, Age Group, Subscription and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Online Dating Market Research Report by Services, Product, Age Group, Subscription, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Online Dating Market size was estimated at USD 2,400.53 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 2,614.05 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.23% reaching USD 4,077.94 million by 2026.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Online Dating Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Online Dating Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Online Dating Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Online Dating Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Online Dating Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Online Dating Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Online Dating Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Online Dating Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in internet penetration and number of smartphone users

Rising number of dating apps and acceptance among users

Large scale young population across the world

Restraints

Reluctance to acceptance and trust issues among some population

Opportunities

Millennials inclination towards attractive social networking sites

Cultural shift for dating and marriage patterns

Challenges

Rising number of scams and frauds

Companies Mentioned

Badoo

Coffee Meets Bagel

Eharmony, Inc

EliteMate.com LLC

Grindr LLC

Happn SAS

Love Group Global Ltd.

Match

Match Group, Inc.

OK Cupid

Plenty of Fish

Spark Networks SE

Spice of Life

Tastebuds Media Ltd

The Bumble Group

The Meet Group Inc.

Tinder

Zoosk, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/frouob