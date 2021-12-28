Perfect Corp.’s Founder and CEO, Alice Chang, recognized by 2021 Tech Trailblazers Awards as a Top Female Leader in Tech

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The 2021 Tech Trailblazers Awards has recognized Perfect Corp.’s Founder and CEO, Alice Chang, as one of the top pioneers in the tech industry. Perfect Corp. is the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, and developer of the Complete Suite of Beauty and Fashion Tech SaaS solutions. At this year’s Tech Trailblazers awards, Alice Chang was recognized in the Female CxO Trailblazers classification. This prestigious category recognizes CxO’s within enterprise tech startups who demonstrate key leadership qualities and proven achievements, celebrating leaders who are driving innovation, implementing and encouraging agile practices, promoting diversity, and contributing to the wider tech community.

“Congratulations to our 2021 Tech Trailblazers! Our 10th edition has been the most popular year for entries yet,” said Rose Ross, Chief Trailblazers and Founder of The Tech Trailblazers Awards, “We’ll be keeping an eye on how these innovations continue to blaze a trail in 2022.”

Creating Trailblazing AI and AR Solutions for the Beauty and Fashion Industries, and the Metaverse

Perfect Corp. has helped over 400 global beauty and fashion brands create engaging omnichannel shopping experiences through the power of advanced AI & AR technologies. The popular solutions have proven to help brands increase sales conversion, boost engagement, and reduce product returns. As consumers and brands gravitate towards digital-first mindsets and more personalized shopping experiences, Perfect Corp.’s AI and AR-powered solutions are transforming the retail experience across industries. Those solutions include virtual try-on for beauty and fashion products, AI-powered skin diagnostics, and much more.

Additionally, as the world moves toward the Metaverse, Perfect Corp. is providing hyper-realistic virtual solutions for brands that wish to digitize their assets, and meet the new wave of consumer demand for limited digital products (NFTs), better connecting the physical and digital worlds across the omnichannel shopping journey.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Tech Trailblazers in the Female CxO Category,” said Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO Alice Chang, “At Perfect Corp., our goal is to solve consumer pain points through AI & AR digital tech innovations, and we look forward to driving further advancement in beauty and fashion tech, and help brands leverage the opportunities created by the Metaverse.”

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming the consumer shopping experience through innovative digital technologies for businesses and consumers. Recognized as the AI and AR powerhouse, our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to offer results-driven, interactive, and sustainable digital-first beauty and fashion tech business solutions for brands and retailers. On the consumer side, with over 950 million downloads globally, the immersive collection of YouCam apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, provide a platform for individuals to virtually try-on products, looks, and styles conveniently from their smart device. To discover expert beauty tech insights and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read the Complete Guide to Beauty Tech.

About the Tech Trailblazers Awards

Tech Trailblazers is a new concept in awards, designed explicitly for smaller businesses and startups that are under seven years old and at C-series funding or below. The awards have low barriers to entry and aim to recognize both established and up-and-coming startups.