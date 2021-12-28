Sephora Reveals New Beauty Insider Birthday Gifts for 2022, Including Laura Mercier, Tatcha, amika – and More!

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Sephora announced its 2022 birthday gift offerings in the makeup, skincare and haircare categories from Laura Mercier, Tatcha, and amika. The highly-anticipated birthday gifts are available to all three tiers of Beauty Insider members: Insider, VIB, and Rouge, during their birthday month, in store and online. Throughout the year, Sephora will also offer to clients more product choices through four rotating gift selections exclusively available online.

“At Sephora, we always strive to provide special moments for our clients, and our Beauty Insider birthday gifts have become one of the most coveted offerings of our program, as our clients look to celebrate their birthday month,” said Emmy Berlind, Vice President, General Manager of Loyalty at Sephora. “This year’s assortment is especially exciting, as we have some sought-after, exclusive-to-Sephora products, and even more surprises with the choice of four rotating gifts coming throughout the year, and we can’t wait for our clients to enjoy.”

The 2022 birthday gift offerings will also be available at Sephora at Kohl’s and Kohls.com*. Kohl’s shoppers will have access to the core Beauty Insider gift options – Tatcha, amika, and an exclusive Sephora at Kohls gift set from NARS.

In 2022, core gift options include mini sets from:

Laura Mercier (Available at Sephora and Sephora.com only) : Translucent Loose Setting Powder – An award winning, lightweight, easy-to-apply, loose powder blends effortlessly to set makeup for up to 16 hours of wear. Caviar Stick Eyeshadow in Strapless (Sephora Exclusive Shade) – A long-lasting, creamy eyeshadow stick that can also line, highlight, and create smoky looks.

Tatcha: The Rice Wash Skin-Softening Cleanser – This PH-neutral, daily cream cleanser gently washes away impurities without stripping skin – leaving it hydrated, feeling soft, and looking luminous. The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer – A rich cream that feeds skin with plumping hydration and antioxidant-packed Japanese purple rice for a dewy, healthy glow. The Liquid Silk Canvas – A weightless, liquid primer that cocoons skin from pollutants and makeup, while helping your look go on better and last longer.

amika: Perk Up Dry Shampoo – A talc-free dry shampoo that absorbs oil and results in a freshly washed look without a trace of white residue. Soulfood Nourishing Mask – This ultra-rich, hydrating hair mask is packed with vitamins and nutrients to moisturize, soften, and smooth. Flash Instant Shine Mask – A flash-acting mask that delivers brilliant shine, softens, and hydrates hair in just 60 seconds.

NARS (Available at Sephora at Kohl’s and Kohls.com only) : Laguna Bronzer – An award-winning shimmering Bronzing Powder that creates a long-wearing, blendable, and indispensable glow. Laguna Lip Balm – This hydrating lip balm provides smooth, supple, long-lasting comfort, while helping to protect and condition lips for hours after application.



The first online rotating gift available only on Sephora.com is:

Olaplex: No.3 Hair Perfector – This concentrated treatment strengthens the hair from within, reducing breakage and improving its look and feel.

No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask – Infused with patented OLAPLEX Bond Building technology, this highly concentrated reparative mask adds shine, smoothness and body while providing intense moisture to treat damaged hair.



To become a Beauty Insider Member, sign up on Sephora.com and receive your free birthday gift along with many other unique perks throughout the year. The loyalty program is free to join – please see our terms and conditions here for eligibility.

*The full assortment of core Beauty Insider gift options will be available on Kohls.com by the end of January

