Optimist Youth Homes & Family Services Announces New CEO

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optimist Youth Homes & Family Services (OYHFS), one of the oldest child-welfare-focused organizations in Los Angeles County, announced Todd Sosna, PhD, as its new CEO beginning January 3, 2022. Dr. Sosna will guide the organization in its critical mission to support children, youth, and families who have experienced significant trauma to achieve bright futures. Optimist offers a robust continuum of behavioral health programs and 24-hour residential care with comprehensive support services and is a licensed foster family and adoption agency.

Dr. Sosna’s previously held positions include Chief Program Officer at Children’s Institute, Senior VP of Operations for Jewish Family Services of L.A., and Assistant Director roles at the California Institute of Mental Health, and Santa Barbara County Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services.

“Todd has a clear vision for Optimist’s future,” said OYHFS Governing Board president Leslie King. “That, combined with his vast experience and genuine enthusiasm, makes it our honor to announce him as the new CEO.”

“It is a privilege to join Optimist, which has exceptionally talented and committed staff and a distinguished history of providing needed and high-impact services,” said Dr. Sosna. “I very much look forward to being a part of the next chapter in the organization as we expand our vision to empower and promote long-term success for the children and families in, and at-risk of, foster care.”

Dr. Sosna will replace Sil Orlando who recently retired after serving as CEO at the organization for 23 years.

About OYHFS

Founded in 1906, OYHFS’s services are deeply rooted in equity and leveling the playing field so that youth who have experienced significant trauma have the necessary supports to build successful futures. These children are often learning, for the first time, that there is a hopeful path forward, and we give them the tools to succeed in their relationships with others, in school, and beyond. Serving over 600 at-risk youth and their families every day, Optimist provides a full continuum of care by supporting children in their homes, in foster care, and in residential settings with trauma-informed and evidence-based practices designed to develop emotional resilience, social support systems, educational attainment, and independent adult lives.

For more information about Optimist Youth Homes & Family Services, please call Annie Nuttall at (323) 443-3023 or email anuttall@oyhfs.org.