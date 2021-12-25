Grace Cathedral Celebrates the 12 Days of Christmas With Free Access to the 2021 Christmas Concerts

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grace Cathedral celebrates the full 12 days of Christmas starting on Christmas Day by offering free and unlimited online access to all three 2021 Christmas concerts to the world. Each of the concerts was filmed in their entirety during the December concert season, and will be available online starting on December 25th at 6:00 a.m.

The 75th annual Christmas at Grace Cathedral concert series was a tremendous success, delighting thousands of audience members over 15 concerts in two weeks.

“After being closed for 20 months, it was a joy to open our doors and share, in person, the wonderful music of the Choir of Men and Boys accompanied by orchestra, the Sing-Along Christmas Show for children and families and our new Soulful Joy offering in our sacred space,” said The Very Rev. Malcolm Clemens Young, ThD, Dean of Grace Cathedral. “Now we are sharing this blessing, the magic of Christmas and the birth of Jesus through the beautiful music and dance so many experienced inside the cathedral, for everyone everywhere to enjoy online.”

In order to register and get a free link for all of the performances, please visit https://gracecathedral.org/christmas/. This link will give viewers access to all three concerts at any time between December 25, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. through January 5, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

The Three Grace Cathedral Concerts Offered Online Between Dec. 25th and Jan. 5th Are:

A Cathedral Christmas 75th Anniversary - In the grand tradition of the great cathedrals of Europe, the Choir of Men and Boys accompanied by full orchestra and organ will transport you with their exquisite performances of favorite carols and holiday masterpieces—a beloved San Francisco tradition.

Sing You A Merry Christmas: Family Sing-Along - Sing along with your favorite Christmas carols as the toys of St. Nicholas’s workshop leads you on an extraordinary journey, filling children, young and old, with the joys of the season. Festive for families!

Soulful Joy - Experience a new sound for the holidays at Grace Cathedral! Led by Destiny Muhammad and her cool, eclectic Sonic Ensemble of Bay Area Masters: Leon Joyce, Jr., Tammy Lynne Hall, Brown Sturgis & Brown and Ron Belcher. The feeling of jazz, a hint of storytelling – reflecting and reimagining the holiday spirit with music and sacred movement. Soulful Joy! The beginning of a beautiful new tradition at Grace Cathedral.

About Grace Cathedral

Grace Cathedral is an Episcopal church in the heart of San Francisco and the 3rd largest Episcopal cathedral in the United States. Grace Cathedral is a house of prayer for all people serving the community and its congregation with courage, joy and wonder through prayer, the arts and connection in its many forms. The cathedral is famed as a destination for visitors from all over the world who come to see its striking architecture, stunning stained glass, two labyrinths, Interfaith AIDS Chapel, listen to the Aeolian-Skinner organ and the different choirs of the cathedral, and to participate in its beautiful traditional and contemporary expressions of spirituality and prayer. Everyone is welcome. For more information visit www.gracecathedral.org.