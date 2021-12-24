Forest Whitaker, Ajay Banga, Juanes, Tokata Iron Eyes, Brandon Stanton, Dr. Lisa Su and Nicholas Donofrio to Receive the International Peace Honors Presented by PeaceTech Lab

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The International Peace Honors (IPH), created by PeaceTech Lab, an award-winning non-profit organization founded by the United States Institute of Peace, will recognize Forest Whitaker, Ajay Banga, Juanes, Tokata Iron Eyes, Brandon Stanton, Dr. Lisa Su and Nicholas Donofrio for being global change-makers who have positively impacted the world through targeted activism. The virtual event airs Sunday, February 27th, 2022, at 8:00 pm EST. To register to watch visit: internationalpeacehonors.org.

“This year’s International Peace Honorees inspire us to greater hope and urgency, by showing what can happen when we leverage technology and media in their highest forms. From promoting peace and non-violence through music, to helping people improve their lives through the digital economy, protect the planet, and raise up a generation of new voices, their tireless work for the betterment of humanity is to be lauded. We are thrilled to recognize each of these outstanding social leaders,” said Sheldon Himelfarb, President & CEO, PeaceTech Lab.

Academy Award Winner, Forest Whitaker will receive the recognition for his everlasting commitment to empowering youth and promoting peace globally. Whitaker is the CEO/Founder of the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative (WPDI), which provides educational tools and economic opportunities to young people in places touched by exclusion, violence and armed conflict.

Mastercard Executive Chairman, Ajay Banga will receive the honor for his outstanding contributions in bringing the digital economy to over 1 billion people, thus creating a sustainable economy through technology.

Renowned Singer-Songwriter and Social Advocate, Juanes will be honored for his dedication to youth empowerment and peace in his native Colombia through his Mi Sangre Foundation, a peace-building non-profit organization he co-founded alongside Catalina Cock Duque.

Youth Activist, Tokata Iron Eyes is set to be honored for her impassioned advocacy for Indigenous rights and the global climate movement. At age 18, she becomes the youngest person to receive the prestigious award.

Brandon Stanton, the creator of “Humans of New York”, will be celebrated for his dedication to fostering empathy and interconnectedness through powerful storytelling.

AMD’s President and CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, will be recognized for revolutionizing high performance computing, donating supercomputing power for public good efforts focused on infectious disease research, and for inspiring people from all backgrounds to pursue careers in science and technology.

Lastly, former IBM EVP of Innovation and Technology Nicholas Donofrio, will receive the honor for his contributions to the international community of women and underrepresented youth in the fields of education, engineering, business and mathematics.

“The exceptionalism of our honorees reminds us that we’re all capable of rising to the challenges that negatively affect our world. I’m proud to extol their valuable social contributions and celebrate their vast achievements,” added MariaEsmeralda Paguaga, executive producer of the International Peace Honors.

The host, performers, and special guests will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

The International Peace Honors are made possible with the generosity of its sponsors and donors: Mastercard, BNY Mellon, The MITRE Corporation, Microsoft, Pitney Bowes, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Ernst & Young, Mercator XXI, KUDO, Wipro, and Alliance for Peacebuilding.

Follow @internationalpeacehonors for more information.