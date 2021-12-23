Plumbline Services Announces Sixth Annual “Christmas on Us” Community Program Recipients

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Plumbline Services, a Wrench Group company, proudly announced its sixth annual “Christmas on Us” community program recipients for 2021, who are showcased on the company’s Facebook page.

The “Christmas on Us” program allows anyone in the Denver area to nominate a deserving family for a $1,000 award, to help make it a Christmas to remember. The program seeks out families or individuals who are struggling financially or otherwise in need, but still do everything they can to help others in their community. Instead of focusing on their own challenges, they aim to make the world a better place. Ten families or individuals were selected from the nominations submitted via Plumbline’s website to receive $1,000.

“The 'Christmas On Us' program is one of our favorite annual traditions, as it upholds our company value of stewardship,” said Bob Logan, president of Plumbline. “We feel very blessed as a company and are excited to share and give back to the communities who have given so much to us. It’s always an honor to learn about the extraordinary treasures in our community who may not have much, but still spend their days working to better the lives of others.”

The recipients were announced via the company’s social media feeds and radio partners earlier this month and received their gifts this week, delivered in person by Logan and Plumbline marketing manager Cortney Sullivan.

Plumbline is Colorado’s leader in home services including plumbing, heating, cooling and electrical. The “Christmas on Us” program is just one of many ways that Plumbline adheres its six core company values of Faith, Ethical, Character, Excellence, Leadership and Stewardship to serve its customers and its communities.

Plumbline has approximately 175 employees companywide, and serves more than 35,000 homeowners in the Denver area, with locations in Arvada and Centennial and a service area that spans the Denver metro area. For more information about Plumbline and its services or to schedule an appointment online, please visit https://plumblineservices.com/.

ABOUT PLUMBLINE SERVICES

Plumbline Services is Colorado’s leading home services and repair company. With experienced technicians in plumbing, heating and cooling (HVAC) and electrical service, Plumbline’s trained specialists and Client Care Professionals will take their time to listen to and address questions and concerns, investigate and accurately diagnose problems, and find the best and most economical solution for your home and family—all with a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee. Plumbline is a Wrench Group company.