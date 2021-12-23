Legible Announces Agreement with Ingram Content Group for its Digital Sales Platform

Established in early 2020, Legible’s easily accessible online browser-based, mobile-first publishing and reading platform offers book publishers and authors unprecedented global audience reach. Legible’s platform brings eBooks to anyone with an internet-enabled device, allowing readers to stream their eBooks and read them in their browser.

Legible is a new browser-based eBook reading platform that is revolutionizing how readers, publishers, and authors connect. Founded by a team of authors, digital eBook publishers, designers, and book publishing industry insiders, Legible’s strategy is to offer readers around the globe open access to millions of books on any internet-connected device. Legible’s core values—accessibility, sustainability, beauty, and integrity—inform its ongoing commitment to, and active engagement in, promoting literacy, justice, equity, diversity, inclusion, and a climate-conscious future worldwide. (Graphic: Business Wire)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (“Legible”), a browser-based, mobile-first, globally accessible online eBook reading and publishing platform, is delighted to announce that it is working with one of the largest digital asset management and distribution platforms in the world, CoreSource®, from Ingram Content Group (“Ingram”).

Ingram will provide millions of new titles from hundreds of international publishers to Legible’s transformational reading and publishing platform, significantly bolstering the depth, breadth, and richness of Legible’s eBook catalogue.

Legible’s use of the CoreSource platform unlocks Legible’s key marketing abilities through the dual offering of an international catalogue and an unparalleled selection of the most compelling content in the world. One of Legible’s core business strategies is to provide highly curated and merchandised storefront content; this partnership will provide its teams expanded reach to curate dedicated lists for readers such as holiday, seasonal, award winners, new and noteworthy, sustainable living, mystery, sci-fi, young adult, and other popular topics and themes, while greatly enhancing Legible’s bespoke AI and recommendation system, the Librarian™.

“We are extremely pleased to work with Ingram Content Group as Legible continues to expand globally,” said Kaleeg Hainsworth, Legible’s CEO. “Ingram’s digital platform is a benchmark within our industry, empowering the digital growth of publishers and authors in the 21st century.” Legible’s browser-based technology opens markets that were previously unavailable to publishers, significantly increasing market reach for the multi-billion dollar publishing industry by making books accessible to anyone anywhere while harnessing the full power of the latest code-bases to enable multimedia books, children’s books, and textbooks to be rendered more beautifully and accessibly than ever before.

“Working with Ingram connects Legible with hundreds of publishers with millions of titles, further unlocking Legible’s ability to connect readers from around the world with diverse and engaging content,” added Legible’s Chief Publishing Officer, Cameron Drew.

Legible currently offers eBooks for purchase and is developing additional ways to provide eBooks to readers, including through subscription and sponsored-reading models. By combining one of the world’s largest suppliers of digital content with its uniquely positioned business model and its team of globally respected publishing insiders, Legible is ready for the next phase of its global expansion and looks forward to sharing this success with Ingram’s publishers.

Legible is a new browser-based eBook reading platform that is revolutionizing how readers, publishers, and authors connect. Founded by a team of authors, digital eBook publishers, designers, and book publishing industry insiders, Legible’s strategy is to offer readers around the globe open access to millions of books on any internet-connected device. Legible’s core values—accessibility, sustainability, beauty, and integrity—inform its ongoing commitment to, and active engagement in, promoting literacy, justice, equity, diversity, inclusion, and a climate-conscious future worldwide.

About Ingram Content Group

The world is reading, and Ingram Content Group (“Ingram”) connects people with content in all forms. Providing comprehensive services for publishers, retailers, libraries and educators, Ingram makes these services seamless and accessible through technology, innovation, and creativity. With an expansive global network of offices and facilities, Ingram’s services include digital and physical book distribution, print-on-demand, and digital learning. Ingram Content Group is a part of Ingram Industries Inc. and includes Ingram Book Group LLC, Ingram Publisher Services LLC, Lightning Source LLC, Ingram Library Services LLC, Tennessee Book Company LLC, Ingram Content Group UK Ltd. and Ingram Content Group Australia Pty Ltd.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" as such terms are used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information are based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and are subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, among others, that Legible’s financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, and Legible’s ability to execute on its business plans. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to Legible’s use of the CoreSource platform from Ingram Content Group.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements and information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking statements and information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that Legible’s financial condition and development plans change, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the industry in which Legible operates, and as set forth in Legible’s public documents available under Legible’s profile at www.sedar.com.

The above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements in this news release has been provided in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with a more complete perspective on Legible's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. There is no representation by Legible that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those referenced in the forward-looking statements and Legible does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.