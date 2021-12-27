Pay Attention to These Women’s Health Trends in 2022, According to OB/GYN, Mary Jane Minkin, MD

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Key trends continue to influence the health decisions of women, stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, socio-economic and political stressors, and the impact of social media on health advice. Mary Jane Minkin, MD, OB/GYN, Clinical Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at Yale University School of Medicine, offers key insights into various aspects of women’s health, and what women should keep in mind in 2022 to stay healthy.

“Prioritizing health and wellness in the new year has never been more important, and that must include physical, mental and emotional health to help conquer any obstacles that may come our way,” said Dr. Minkin. “Making certain that women are aware of their options and resources regarding fertility and pregnancy, aging, mental health, and other women’s health topics can ensure a healthful start to the new year and beyond.”

The below trending topics are expected to shape women’s health in 2022:

COVID-19 vaccines & fertility: Many rumors about the COVID vaccine affecting fertility emerged this past year, but the declining fertility rates in the US are not due to receiving a COVID vaccination. In fact, it’s extremely important that women who are trying to conceive get their full COVID vaccination, including boosters to protect against new variants. Research shows that when a pregnant woman is vaccinated, the baby receives protective antibodies. Additionally, research shows that pregnant women who contract the coronavirus have an increased risk of stillbirth, preeclampsia, and preterm birth.

A potential Millennial ‘baby boom’ on the horizon: Due to a drop in birth rates during the pandemic, researchers predict what they call a “Millie Baby Boom” headed our way in the new year. Couples ready to start trying for a baby should evaluate lifestyle habits that may interfere with their ability to conceive and make changes accordingly, like quitting smoking, cutting out alcohol, and limiting caffeine as such factors have been shown to impact fertility. Using a personal lubricant that is fertility-friendly, such as Pre-Seed Fertility Lubricant, can further encourage conception as it supports sperm quality and motility.

The importance of early pregnancy detection: With national concern over a woman’s right to choose, it’s vital that all women use regular contraception and always keep a morning after pill in their home in case initial birth control methods fail. To avoid unintended pregnancy, women may choose to double up on contraception by supplementing their regular form of birth control with Trojan condoms. For women living in states like Texas, it’s especially important to detect pregnancy early on, so keeping reliable, accurate pregnancy tests on hand, like the First Response Early Result pregnancy test that gives results up to six days before an expected period, is essential.

The future of abortion care is at home: With the rise of telehealth since the start of the pandemic, access to abortion services has shifted and continues to evolve. carafem, a leader in client-centered abortion care, expanded its TelAbortion services to seven states in 2021. While abortion limitations vary from state to state, telehealth has expanded access to abortion pill by mail services all around the country, a service that is now permanently permitted by the FDA. All women should understand what access looks like in their state and stay informed on the latest expansions to abortion care and options.

Women’s health education via social media: Many trusted experts are bringing their health education and resources to social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. While this is helpful and informative, social media users must be wary of viral trends or information that can be potentially dangerous, particularly for vaginal health. Always consult with your health care provider before incorporating anything new into your vaginal health routine and choose clinically backed products like RepHresh Gel, which eliminates odor for up to three days, and RepHresh Pro-B, which helps to maintain a healthy vaginal flora.

Maintaining sexual wellness in aging: With an aging female population, more women are experiencing menopause and its uncomfortable symptoms, including hot flashes and vaginal dryness, than ever before. Women experiencing vaginal dryness should incorporate a vaginal moisturizer, such as the Replens Long-Lasting Moisturizer, into their wellness routine to alleviate dryness at the source, as well as a quality silicone lubricant like Replens Silky Smooth just before sex. Women experiencing hot flashes may keep an eye out for the release of a new oral medication called Fezolinetant, that could help to reduce the number and severity of hot flashes in menopausal women.

Addressing mental health issues: A recent study indicates that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a surge in anxiety and depression, particularly among women, as enforced lockdowns resulted in increased family responsibilities, household work, and risk of domestic violence. With the effects of the pandemic looming, taking care of mental health will continue to be an important practice. Women looking to take a first step toward bettering their mental health might engage in the power of physical activity, which improves mental and emotional well-being. Women experiencing depression may also consider speaking with licensed professionals for information and support.

“I encourage women to be proactive about their health by educating themselves, understanding their resources, and staying on top of important conversations with their health care providers,” adds Minkin.