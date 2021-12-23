2022 Nissan Kicks, With an Array of Class-Leading Features and 36 mpg Highway Fuel Economy1, Starts at $19,7002

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The 2022 Nissan Kicks is now on sale across the U.S., with a starting MSRP of $19,700 USD2 for the Kicks S model. Kicks offer a long list of the standard and available features that have helped attract young, enthusiastic new buyers to both the vehicle and the Nissan brand.

Younger buyers expect technology to keep them connected, so Kicks features standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ on all 2022 Kicks grades, as well as available NissanConnect® Services – a suite of convenience and security features that includes an available Wi-Fi hotspot, remote vehicle commands like keyless entry, and safety features including Automatic Collision Notification. And for peace of mind, standard on all Kicks is Nissan Safety Shield® 360 with class-exclusive Rear Automatic Braking.3

The 2022 Kicks is offered in three well-equipped premium grade levels: S, SV and SR. One option package is available, the Premium Package.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices2 for the 2022 Nissan Kicks:

Kicks S FWD $19,700 USD Kicks SV FWD $21,550 USD Kicks SR FWD $22,240 USD Destination and Handling $1,175.

Every 2022 Kicks comes with a standard 1.6-liter DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder with Continuous Variable Valve Timing Control System. The engine is rated at 122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque and paired with a smooth, Xtronic transmission powering the front wheels.

Fuel economy is rated at 31 mpg city, 36 mpg highway and 33 mpg combined.1

To find out more about the 2022 Nissan Kicks and the rest of the Nissan lineup, please visit NissanNews.com.

