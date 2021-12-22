The Perfect Way to “Ring” in the New Year “My Celebrity Dream Wedding” Joins the Hot VH1 Monday Night Lineup Beginning Monday, January 3, 2022 At 9pm

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VH1’s all-new reality TV series, “My Celebrity Dream Wedding,” joins the popular Monday night line-up beginning January 3, 2022 at 9pm/8c. Stemming from the popular celebrity dream wedding special that aired earlier this year, the competition returns to welcome back three elite wedding planners, Courtney Ajinca, Lance Devereux and Tori Williams, as they pitch their extravagant bridal visions and throw celebrity-inspired weddings for engaged couples on a budget. This 20-episode series also provides DIY tips and hacks to plan a fairytale million-dollar wedding for a fraction of the price.

With celebrities continuously throwing over-the-top weddings and extravagant experiences, brides all across the country are looking for ways to replicate the VIP experience for their guests. Throughout “My Celebrity Dream Wedding,” the planners aim to recreate lavish touches and unique extravaganza looks inspired by celebrities’ weddings such as the alligator décor found in the seating at Gabrielle Union’s and Dwyane Wade’s wedding reception, or the all-white florals that lined Priyanka Chopra’s and Nick Jonas’ wedding, and even the floral diamond encrusted prayer bench seen during NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes reception and more, with their own twist.

“It’s wonderful to develop an original series that highlights love, joy and creativity,” said Tolani Holmes, MTV Entertainment Group’s Senior Vice President, Unscripted Development. “Our three celebrity planners are smart, uniquely gifted and resourceful as they pull together the most fabulous, stunning events - at an affordable price!”

“My Celebrity Dream Wedding” is the ultimate wedding competition. Based on the proposed visions for the big day, the brides select their favorite planner as the winner to now lead the production of their wedding, while the others are demoted to assistant status. The planners then collaborate to execute everything from the dream ceremony to the show stopping reception.

VH1’s “My Celebrity Dream Wedding” is produced by eOne’s Tara Long, Madison Merritt, Ben Megargel, Meredith Kisgen and Amy Callahan, with Diana Morelli and Tolani Holmes serving as executive producers. Join the conversation using #CelebDreamWedding on social.

About MTV Entertainment Group

MTV Entertainment Group reaches over 1.4 billion young people around the world across streaming, social and linear platforms in 180 countries and with more than 725 million social followers – making it one of the preeminent youth media companies in the world. Connecting with its audiences through nine iconic brands including MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, CMT, Pop, Logo, Smithsonian, Paramount Net and TV Land, MTV Entertainment Studios produces award-winning series, movies and documentary films.

About eOne

Entertainment One Ltd. (eOne) is a talent-driven independent studio that specializes in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. As part of global play and entertainment company Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), eOne's expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its extensive reach and scale, and a deep commitment to high-quality entertainment, eOne unlocks the power and value of creativity. eOne brings to market both original and existing content, sourcing IP from Hasbro's portfolio of 1500+ brands, and through a diversified network of creative partners and eOne companies.