The first year of the Euphoria project has come to an end – high-quality fruit and vegetables from Europe win over Switzerland and Norway

ZURICH, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The curtain has fallen on the first year of the project dubbed “Euphoria - European production of fruit and vegetables: a guarantee of quality and well-being”, implemented with the contribution of the European Union and aimed at promoting EU fruit and vegetable excellence among end consumers and industry players in Switzerland and Norway.

On 1 February 2020, twelve months of communication, information and promotional activities began, which, although hindered by the health, logistical and human difficulties surrounding the Covid pandemic, nevertheless managed to achieve their goal. Swiss and Norwegian consumers were won over by the initiatives designed to optimally present the products in both target countries.

In Switzerland, excellent results were achieved in two phases over 161 campaign days. The first phase took place in autumn 2020 at the Engrosmarkt and Viadukt in Zurich and at the Markthalle in Basel. The second, more prestigious phase was held a year later, again at the Engrosmarkt, and mainly with the participation of eight branches of the Swiss luxury chain, Globus.

In parallel with the promotional activities, training events for industry players were held in Switzerland. Importers, distributors, restaurant and large-scale catering operators, the e-commerce sector, platforms and supply organizations for wholesale distribution, cash & carry retailers, markets and small outlets were given the opportunity to discover the excellence of the European fruit and vegetable sector through explanations given by highly qualified staff.

In Norway, on the other hand, we enjoyed 84 action days during the warm weeks of July and August 2021 in the branches of the Smak AV Italia chain and in the Mathallen in Oslo.

The very first training sessions took place online and, like the face-to-face meetings in the following months, they counted on the participation of qualified staff. These included, for example, buyers and category managers from Bama-Gruppen AS, the largest distributor of fruit and vegetables in Norway, and from Sana Bona AS, a Norwegian distributor specializing in the organic sector, whose customers include Coop Norge.

But that’s not all: 2022 will usher in activities planned for the second year, which include holding more promotional days to inform the end consumer, as well as other training and educational events for industry players from both countries.

