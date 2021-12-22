Suttona Capital Announces Its First Two Investments

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Suttona Capital (“Suttona” or “the firm”), the first female-led and female-focused growth equity investor undertaking growth stage financings of $25 million to $100 million, has announced its first two investments. Suttona is pleased to have participated in recent funding rounds for Havenly, the largest online interior design service that has become the go-to destination for those looking to create a home they love, and Daily Harvest, a subscription service delivering premium, healthy, easy-to-make superfoods directly to customers' freezers.

Suttona was founded by industry veteran Amy Wildstein and builds upon the track-record and investment portfolio of Springboard Growth Capital (“SGC”) to provide growth stage funding and true partnership for female leaders of mission-focused and consumer-facing companies. Suttona’s flexible fundraising approach and unique fundless model enable the firm to meaningfully participate in larger financing rounds, while creating optionality for its investors. Through initial investments in the critically important growth stage, Suttona provides valuable support and access to its extensive network of female leaders, helping portfolio companies diversify their management teams and boards of directors.

“ Havenly and Daily Harvest are mission-driven brands that align with Suttona’s strategy and have quickly become category defining,” said Amy Wildstein, Founder and Managing Partner of Suttona. “ With the continued acceleration of e-commerce, both companies are extremely well-positioned to continue to innovate, scale and lead their industries. We are proud to support Lee Mayer and Rachel Drori, the visionary founders and CEOs of Havenly and Daily Harvest, respectively, and their teams through their next exciting new chapters of growth.”

In addition to these two investments, Ms. Wildstein oversees an attractive portfolio of legacy investments made by SGC, including: Aquis, Fleur du Mal, Hint, ClassPass and TheRealReal.

Added Ms. Wildstein: “ Suttona seeks to invest in brands positioned to benefit from backing by a female-focused fund and where it aligns with the values of their consumer.”

Suttona pursues growth stage investments, including Series B to Series E financings, with a focus on attractive digitally-native brands, marketplaces and tech-enabled services. The firm’s thematic investment strategy seeks to capitalize on strong macro tailwinds, including in health and wellness, digitization and sustainability. Suttona focuses on mission-oriented companies with strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles inherent in each brand’s DNA.

About Suttona Capital

Suttona Capital is the first female-led and female-focused growth equity investor undertaking growth stage funding and true partnership for female leaders of mission-focused and consumer-facing companies. Founded and led by industry veteran Amy Wildstein, Suttona utilizes a flexible fundraising approach and unique fundless model to invest in high-growth companies with market leadership potential and ESG-friendly business practices. Through initial investments in Series B to Series E rounds, Suttona serves as a strategic partner for its portfolio companies, providing active, valuable support to advance their missions, elevate women leaders and build iconic brands. To learn more, please visit: https://www.suttona.com/.