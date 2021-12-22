AIME Announces Exclusive, New Event Celebrating Top Producing Mortgage Brokers & Featuring Chart-Topping Author Ryan Holiday

Hall of AIME | February 10-12, 2022 | Miami Beach, FL | Brought to you by the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME)

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), a non-profit, national trade membership association created exclusively for independent mortgage brokers, announced a brand new event, Hall of AIME, an invite-only celebration of the most-influential independent mortgage brokers in the nation.

Hall of AIME, taking place February 10th through February 12th at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida, will recognize the best in the broker industry and honor their contributions in wholesale mortgage.

“Never before has the broker channel had its achievements showcased in the way it deserves,” states Katie Sweeney, AIME CEO. “Now, we are recognizing and celebrating the efforts made by originators who are leading the charge to drive the wholesale channel to new heights.”

Three days of exclusive experiences, premier activities, and networking will take place at the event, including in-depth mastermind breakout sessions for Originators and Owners that will focus on operations, technology, and growth, and keynote addresses by Katie Sweeney, AIME CEO; Mat Ishbia, President & CEO of UWM, and contemporary media strategist and best-selling author Ryan Holiday.

Former American Apparel Director of Marketing, Holiday is the author of the new best-selling book Courage Is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave and has delivered motivational speeches to Google, Nike, LinkedIn, TedX, and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Additionally, Holiday has written ten leadership books navigating the business realm and everyday life, some of which have sold more than two million copies in thirty languages. World-renowned athletes including Olympic Gold Medalists, Super Bowl Champions, and NBA stars, TV personas, celebrities, tech giants and top political figures around the globe hail Holiday's entrepreneurial spirit and insights.

“It's challenging to take time away from my brokerage," states Tom Ahles, AIME member and Managing Partner and Edge Home Finance, "but you cannot attain the highest levels of success without consistently improving your skill set and learning from the best. I strongly encourage any originator who wants to take their business to the next level to attend Hall of AIME."

A black-tie optional cocktail reception and the Hall of AIME Gala & Induction Ceremony will culminate the event on Friday evening, showcasing top producers and industry leaders.

Among the awards are Sparking Change which salutes wholesale brokers serving military, minority, and female consumers; the Impact Award recognizing influential AIME members; the AIME Achievement Award applauding top AIME partners, lenders, vendors, owners, and team members; and the Hall of AIME Awards, honoring the driving forces behind broker growth through AIME’s mission of protecting, supporting and growing the wholesale channel.

The full agenda for Hall of AIME can be found here.

About Association of Independent Mortgage Experts

The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) is a non-profit, national trade membership association created exclusively for independent mortgage brokers. With over 40,000 members, AIME is committed to establishing a community of independent mortgage experts by creating an association that empowers them with unparalleled technology, continued education and networking support necessary to successfully advise consumers nationwide with their residential mortgage needs. AIME operates with a growth-focused strategy, providing tools and resources to propel the wholesale channel beyond a 25% share of the mortgage market in 2022 and beyond.