US Foods Holiday Drive Campaign Raises Nearly 300,000 Meals for Feeding America

ROSEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today that the company will donate $30,000, the equivalent of nearly 300,000 meals, to Feeding America as part of its Giving Gratitude holiday campaign, a month-long effort dedicated to supporting communities struggling with food insecurity. The campaign supports the company’s ongoing commitment to fighting hunger through product donations, monetary contributions and volunteer activities. In 2021, US Foods donated more than $20 million in product and supplies to food banks across the country to help fight hunger in local communities, the equivalent of more than 12 million pounds of food and supplies.

“As part of our commitment to fighting hunger across the country, we have been privileged to use the power of gratitude and the generosity of our associates to give back to our communities this holiday season,” said David Works, executive vice president and chief human resources officer of US Foods. “This donation, in addition to the product donations we made to food banks throughout the year, makes a true difference in the communities we serve. We look forward to continuing our hunger-relief efforts in the year ahead.”

As part of US Foods’ second annual Giving Gratitude holiday campaign, US Foods associates across the country were encouraged to share a photo or video expressing what they are grateful for using the hashtag #GivingGratitude. Associates were also invited to make personal contributions to Feeding America through the company’s “Team Feed” donation website. For every gratitude submission and donation made through the Team Feed website, US Foods donated an additional $1 to Feeding America, up to $20,000.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology, and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.