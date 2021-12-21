Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market 2021-2025 - Market is Poised to Grow by $2.19 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Global Menopausal Hot Flashes Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The menopausal hot flashes market is poised to grow by $2.19 Billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.82%

The market is driven by changes in lifestyle and rise in disposable income. The report the menopausal hot flashes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The menopausal hot flashes market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading menopausal hot flashes market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck KGaA, Mylan NV, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, and Pfizer Inc.

Also, the menopausal hot flashes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t4ojym